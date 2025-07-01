SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: For thousands of candidates preparing for the upcoming SBI CBO exam, the SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Admit Card 2025 is one of the most anticipated documents. The State Bank of India will soon release the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 on its official website – sbi.co.in. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application can download the hall ticket using their registration number and password/date of birth.
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: Overview
|Particulars
|Details
|Post Name
|Circle Based Officer (CBO)
|Exam Conducting Body
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|Exam Mode
|Online (CBT – Computer-Based Test)
|Admit Card Status
|To Be Released Soon
|Admit Card Download Mode
|Online Only
|Official Website
|sbi.co.in
|Exam Date
|Expected in August 2025
|Total Vacancies
|2964 Posts
SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Release Date
As per the recruitment timeline, the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released in July or early August 2025, a few weeks before the online written examination.
Candidates should regularly check the official SBI careers portal to stay updated or keep notification alerts on for any announcements.
How to Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2025?
Follow the step-by-step instructions below to download the admit card easily:
- Visit the official SBI website: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers
- Click on ‘Current Openings’ under the ‘Careers’ section.
Search for ‘Recruitment of Circle Based Officer (CBO) 2025’. Click on the Admit Card Download Link. Enter your Registration Number/User ID and Date of Birth or Password.Click on the ‘Login’ button. The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and print it on A4 paper.
Details Mentioned on SBI CBO Admit Card 2025
Candidate’s Full Name, Roll Number / Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender & Category, Photograph and Signature, Exam Date and Time, Reporting Time, Test Centre Address, Space for Invigilator’s Signature, Instructions for the Exam, If you find any discrepancy, immediately contact the SBI helpdesk (details below).
Documents to Carry with SBI CBO Admit Card 2025
You must carry any one valid photo ID proof along with the printed admit card to the exam centre:
Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, Voter ID, College/University ID card (if applicable),Bank Passbook with photo (attested)
Important Instructions for SBI CBO Exam 2025
Reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes before reporting time. Bring a valid photo ID and your printed admit card. Carefully read and adhere to the directions on the admit card. Admit card must be preserved till final selection and document verification. Follow all COVID-19 guidelines, if applicable (mask, sanitizer, etc.).
FAQs about SBI CBO Admit Card 2025
When is the release date for the SBI CBO Admit Card 2025?
It is anticipated that the admit card will be made available in July or early August of 2025.
Where can I find the SBI CBO admit card on the official website?
You can download the admit card from the official SBI Careers Portal: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers
I can’t remember my password. How do I get my admit card to download?
To reset your login information, select the “Forgot Password” option on the login page.