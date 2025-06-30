SBI Clerk Document Verification 2025: Check Full Details, Call Letter & Document List

SBI Clerk Document Verification 2025: The selection of the candidates selected for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 is going to be done soon. Let us tell you that the document verification process and joining process is going to be constituted soon. All those candidates who are waiting to take charge after the preliminary examination, main examination and final selection process, their wait is about to end. State Bank of India is soon going to officially conduct an important process related to document verification.

As we told, the next process regarding clerk recruitment is going to be constituted soon by the State Bank of India. Under this process, the document verification and appointment date has been fixed by the State Bank of India. Document verification is being conducted on 27 June 2025. At the same time, the appointment date has been fixed on 1 July 2025. All those candidates who have completed all the processes of State Bank of India Clerk Recruitment 2025 so far and have been included in the final list, will have to go through this process, only after which they will be able to formally join the State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk 2025 Appointment Important Dates

State Bank of India has provided details of two dates for Clerk Appointment 2025 on its official website

Document Verification 27 June 2025

Assumption of charge 1 July 2025

It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in person in both these stages and the candidate must also have all the necessary documents.

How Will The Information of This Process Be Conveyed to The Candidate

Let us tell you that the State Bank of India has released its information on its official website. However, all the candidates are also being given personal information through email and SMS as different schedules are being prepared for each state and circle. In such a situation, candidates are requested to visit their registered email ID or SBI career portal and reach the workplace following the schedule mentioned.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 Document Verification Process & List of Documents

Now the last process to be completed under SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 is document verification. Through document verification, the bank ensures that the information given by all the candidates is correct and certified. In which all the documents of the candidates are verified by the bank. During verification, the candidate has to carry all the original documents and two-three self-attested photocopies of all the documents.

The list of documents is as follows:

Birth Certificate

Class 10th / Class 12th Marksheet

Graduation Marksheet

Educational Certificate

Candidate’s Identity Certificate

Candidate’s Category Certificate

Disability Certificate if the candidate is Divyang

Candidate’s Character Certificate

Passport Size Photo

Retirement or Service Certificate if the candidate is an ex-serviceman

Candidate’s PWD Certificate

If the candidate is currently working in a government office, then his noc

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 Document Verification Call Letter

The process of document verification is going to be constituted by the State Bank of India on 27 June 2025. For this, the State Bank of India will provide call letters to all the candidates. All the information of this call letter is made available on the official website.

Or this call letter is sent to the candidates on their email ID. This call letter contains the details of the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, document verification date, time, place of verification, list of documents and other guidelines.