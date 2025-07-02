SBI Clerk Notification 2026: Eligibility, Vacancy, Online Application And Exam Date

SBI Clerk Notification 2026: The SBI Clerk Notification 2026 is one of the most awaited job announcements for government job aspirants across India. Released by the State Bank of India (SBI), this recruitment drive is for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in various SBI branches across the country.

Every year, SBI receives over 20 lakh applications for this prestigious banking role. If you are looking to start your career in India’s largest public sector bank, this is your opportunity.

SBI Clerk 2026 Notification Overview

ParticularsDetails
Exam NameSBI Clerk 2026
PostJunior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
Conducting AuthorityState Bank of India
Notification Release DateExpected in January 2026
Application ModeOnline
Official Websitesbi.co.in
Selection ProcessPrelims, Mains, Language Proficiency Test
EligibilityGraduate in any discipline
Age Limit20 to 28 years
Salary₹19,900 – ₹47,920 (Approx. In-hand ₹29,000+)

SBI Clerk 2026 Important Dates

EventExpected Date
Notification PDF ReleaseJanuary 2026
Start of Online ApplicationJanuary/February 2026
Last Date to ApplyFebruary 2026
Admit Card for PrelimsMarch 2026
SBI Clerk Prelims ExamMarch-April 2026
Prelims Result DateApril 2026
SBI Clerk Mains ExamMay 2026
Final SelectionAugust 2026

What is SBI Clerk Post?

The SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) works as the frontline staff in SBI branches. Responsibilities include customer service, handling cash, opening accounts, issuing cheque books, and managing daily branch operations.

SBI Clerk 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university.
  • Final-year students can apply, but they must produce proof of graduation before joining.

Age Limit (as on 01.01.2026)

  • Minimum Age: 20 years
  • Maximum Age: 28 years

Age Relaxation

CategoryAge Relaxation
SC/ST5 years
OBC3 years
PwBD (Gen/EWS)10 years
PwBD (OBC)13 years
PwBD (SC/ST)15 years
Ex-ServicemenService + 3 years (Max: 50 years)
Widows/Divorced/Women Separated7 years (Max age varies by category)

SBI Clerk 2026 Apply Online Process

The SBI Clerk application form will be available on sbi.co.in/careers. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit SBI Careers Page

Go to “Current Openings” under the Careers section and click on “Recruitment of Junior Associates 2026”.

Step 2: Register

Click on “New Registration” and enter your:

  • Name
  • Email ID
  • Mobile Number

Step 3: Upload Documents

DocumentFormatSize
PhotoJPG/JPEG20–50 KB
SignatureJPG/JPEG10–20 KB
Left ThumbJPG20–50 KB
Handwritten DeclarationJPG50–100 KB

Step 4: Fill in Details

  • Personal, academic, and category details
  • Exam centre preferences
  • Language preference

SBI Clerk 2026 Application Fee

CategoryFee
General/OBC/EWS₹750
SC/ST/PwBD/XSNil

Fee payment is online only via debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

SBI Clerk 2026 Exam Pattern

Prelims Exam (Objective – 100 marks)

SectionNo. of QuestionsMarksDuration
English Language303020 mins
Numerical Ability353520 mins
Reasoning Ability353520 mins
Total10010060 mins

Mains Exam (Objective – 200 marks)

SectionNo. of QuestionsMarksTime
General/Financial Awareness505035 mins
General English404035 mins
Quantitative Aptitude505045 mins
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude506045 mins
Total1902002 hr 40 mins

SBI Clerk Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

After the Mains exam, candidates who did not take the local language as a subject in their tenth grades must take an LPT. And this test is qualifying in nature.

SBI Clerk 2026 Vacancy (Expected)

The total number of vacancies for SBI Clerk 2026 is expected to be between 5000 and 7000+ across various states And State-wise vacancies will be released in the notification PDF.

SBI Clerk Salary 2026

  • Basic Pay: ₹19,900
  • Gross Salary: ₹31,000–₹33,000/month (with HRA, DA, medical, etc.)
  • Other Benefits: LTC, PF, Pension, Bonus, and Job Stability

Exam Centres for SBI Clerk 2026

The exam will be held across 170+ cities in India, including:

  • Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
  • Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad
  • Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bhopal
