SBI Clerk Notification 2026: Eligibility, Vacancy, Online Application And Exam Date

SBI Clerk Notification 2026: The SBI Clerk Notification 2026 is one of the most awaited job announcements for government job aspirants across India. Released by the State Bank of India (SBI), this recruitment drive is for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in various SBI branches across the country.
Every year, SBI receives over 20 lakh applications for this prestigious banking role. If you are looking to start your career in India’s largest public sector bank, this is your opportunity.
SBI Clerk 2026 Notification Overview
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|SBI Clerk 2026
|Post
|Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
|Conducting Authority
|State Bank of India
|Notification Release Date
|Expected in January 2026
|Application Mode
|Online
|Official Website
|sbi.co.in
|Selection Process
|Prelims, Mains, Language Proficiency Test
|Eligibility
|Graduate in any discipline
|Age Limit
|20 to 28 years
|Salary
|₹19,900 – ₹47,920 (Approx. In-hand ₹29,000+)
SBI Clerk 2026 Important Dates
|Event
|Expected Date
|Notification PDF Release
|January 2026
|Start of Online Application
|January/February 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|February 2026
|Admit Card for Prelims
|March 2026
|SBI Clerk Prelims Exam
|March-April 2026
|Prelims Result Date
|April 2026
|SBI Clerk Mains Exam
|May 2026
|Final Selection
|August 2026
What is SBI Clerk Post?
The SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) works as the frontline staff in SBI branches. Responsibilities include customer service, handling cash, opening accounts, issuing cheque books, and managing daily branch operations.
SBI Clerk 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university.
- Final-year students can apply, but they must produce proof of graduation before joining.
Age Limit (as on 01.01.2026)
- Minimum Age: 20 years
- Maximum Age: 28 years
Age Relaxation
|Category
|Age Relaxation
|SC/ST
|5 years
|OBC
|3 years
|PwBD (Gen/EWS)
|10 years
|PwBD (OBC)
|13 years
|PwBD (SC/ST)
|15 years
|Ex-Servicemen
|Service + 3 years (Max: 50 years)
|Widows/Divorced/Women Separated
|7 years (Max age varies by category)
SBI Clerk 2026 Apply Online Process
The SBI Clerk application form will be available on sbi.co.in/careers. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Visit SBI Careers Page
Go to “Current Openings” under the Careers section and click on “Recruitment of Junior Associates 2026”.
Step 2: Register
Click on “New Registration” and enter your:
- Name
- Email ID
- Mobile Number
Step 3: Upload Documents
|Document
|Format
|Size
|Photo
|JPG/JPEG
|20–50 KB
|Signature
|JPG/JPEG
|10–20 KB
|Left Thumb
|JPG
|20–50 KB
|Handwritten Declaration
|JPG
|50–100 KB
Step 4: Fill in Details
- Personal, academic, and category details
- Exam centre preferences
- Language preference
SBI Clerk 2026 Application Fee
|Category
|Fee
|General/OBC/EWS
|₹750
|SC/ST/PwBD/XS
|Nil
Fee payment is online only via debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.
SBI Clerk 2026 Exam Pattern
Prelims Exam (Objective – 100 marks)
|Section
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 mins
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|20 mins
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 mins
|Total
|100
|100
|60 mins
Mains Exam (Objective – 200 marks)
|Section
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General/Financial Awareness
|50
|50
|35 mins
|General English
|40
|40
|35 mins
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|45 mins
|Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|50
|60
|45 mins
|Total
|190
|200
|2 hr 40 mins
SBI Clerk Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
After the Mains exam, candidates who did not take the local language as a subject in their tenth grades must take an LPT. And this test is qualifying in nature.
SBI Clerk 2026 Vacancy (Expected)
The total number of vacancies for SBI Clerk 2026 is expected to be between 5000 and 7000+ across various states And State-wise vacancies will be released in the notification PDF.
SBI Clerk Salary 2026
- Basic Pay: ₹19,900
- Gross Salary: ₹31,000–₹33,000/month (with HRA, DA, medical, etc.)
- Other Benefits: LTC, PF, Pension, Bonus, and Job Stability
Exam Centres for SBI Clerk 2026
The exam will be held across 170+ cities in India, including:
- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
- Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad
- Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bhopal