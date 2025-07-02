SBI Clerk Notification 2026: Eligibility, Vacancy, Online Application And Exam Date

SBI Clerk Notification 2026: The SBI Clerk Notification 2026 is one of the most awaited job announcements for government job aspirants across India. Released by the State Bank of India (SBI), this recruitment drive is for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in various SBI branches across the country.

Every year, SBI receives over 20 lakh applications for this prestigious banking role. If you are looking to start your career in India’s largest public sector bank, this is your opportunity.

SBI Clerk 2026 Notification Overview

Particulars Details Exam Name SBI Clerk 2026 Post Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Conducting Authority State Bank of India Notification Release Date Expected in January 2026 Application Mode Online Official Website sbi.co.in Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Language Proficiency Test Eligibility Graduate in any discipline Age Limit 20 to 28 years Salary ₹19,900 – ₹47,920 (Approx. In-hand ₹29,000+)

SBI Clerk 2026 Important Dates

Event Expected Date Notification PDF Release January 2026 Start of Online Application January/February 2026 Last Date to Apply February 2026 Admit Card for Prelims March 2026 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam March-April 2026 Prelims Result Date April 2026 SBI Clerk Mains Exam May 2026 Final Selection August 2026

What is SBI Clerk Post?

The SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) works as the frontline staff in SBI branches. Responsibilities include customer service, handling cash, opening accounts, issuing cheque books, and managing daily branch operations.

SBI Clerk 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university.

Final-year students can apply, but they must produce proof of graduation before joining.

Age Limit (as on 01.01.2026)

Minimum Age : 20 years

: 20 years Maximum Age: 28 years

Age Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwBD (Gen/EWS) 10 years PwBD (OBC) 13 years PwBD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen Service + 3 years (Max: 50 years) Widows/Divorced/Women Separated 7 years (Max age varies by category)

SBI Clerk 2026 Apply Online Process

The SBI Clerk application form will be available on sbi.co.in/careers. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit SBI Careers Page

Go to “Current Openings” under the Careers section and click on “Recruitment of Junior Associates 2026”.

Step 2: Register

Click on “New Registration” and enter your:

Name

Email ID

Mobile Number

Step 3: Upload Documents

Document Format Size Photo JPG/JPEG 20–50 KB Signature JPG/JPEG 10–20 KB Left Thumb JPG 20–50 KB Handwritten Declaration JPG 50–100 KB

Step 4: Fill in Details

Personal, academic, and category details

Exam centre preferences

Language preference

SBI Clerk 2026 Application Fee

Category Fee General/OBC/EWS ₹750 SC/ST/PwBD/XS Nil

Fee payment is online only via debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

SBI Clerk 2026 Exam Pattern

Prelims Exam (Objective – 100 marks)

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 mins Numerical Ability 35 35 20 mins Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins Total 100 100 60 mins

Mains Exam (Objective – 200 marks)

Section No. of Questions Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 mins General English 40 40 35 mins Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 mins Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 mins Total 190 200 2 hr 40 mins

SBI Clerk Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

After the Mains exam, candidates who did not take the local language as a subject in their tenth grades must take an LPT. And this test is qualifying in nature.

SBI Clerk 2026 Vacancy (Expected)

The total number of vacancies for SBI Clerk 2026 is expected to be between 5000 and 7000+ across various states And State-wise vacancies will be released in the notification PDF.

SBI Clerk Salary 2026

Basic Pay : ₹19,900

: ₹19,900 Gross Salary : ₹31,000–₹33,000/month (with HRA, DA, medical, etc.)

: ₹31,000–₹33,000/month (with HRA, DA, medical, etc.) Other Benefits: LTC, PF, Pension, Bonus, and Job Stability

Exam Centres for SBI Clerk 2026

The exam will be held across 170+ cities in India, including: