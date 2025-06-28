SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: एसबीआई में जूनियर एसोसिएट 13735 पदों पर भर्ती, जानें कब और कैसे करें आवेदन

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: State Bank of India reported to recruit 13,455 candidates for the post of junior associates in the department in the latest SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 drive in the bank. The department is focusing to easier their customer support by recruiting 13455 candidates in the department. Apart from this they also recruiting candidates for other post in this year which is maximizing the employment opportunities in the department.

Check this article in detail to know the SBI latest recruitment 2025 details including junior associates recruitment, special and probationary officer and other posts in the department. It will help you understand the reason of SBI regarding future vacancies in the department and after that you can make strategies accordingly.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025

The chairman of SBI CS Shetty recently shared that SBI has recruited total 18000 people in various recruitment drive in this session. Among all the 18000 candidates, there are higher number of junior associates with 13500 positions in various locations approach the country. These all junior associates are working in all 35 states in the country and providing customer support to SBI users.

Rest of the candidates are working for other positions including probationary officers and local based officers in different branches of SBI. These all employees are recruiting to strengthen the human resource capabilities in SBI. These all employees are working to develop new skill programs and functions of the bank by providing human resource and technology support.

SBI Upcoming Vacancies 2025-26

SBI is one of the biggest Indian Bank where approximately 2,36,000 employees are serving different services. Apart from high number of human resources in the department, Bank still recruiting 18000 new candidates for various positions in the department. Apart from this, the company is still committed to recruit more candidates and provide employment in India in banking sector.

However they will focus on the meaningful employment and next generation banking skills in next and upcoming vacancy in SBI. So candidates who are preparing for job in bank should start to upgrade their skills with new and advanced technology using in the banking sector such as the basic understanding of AI, chatbot technical initiatives in banking sector.

Job Opportunities in SBI

State Bank of India is providing major job opportunities in India in the banking sector where thousands of candidates are recruited annually for multiple vacancies. Most of the vacancies are available for graduates but 12th pass candidates can also apply in a few recruitment drives in SBI. You can check the following major opportunities in SBI where you can prepare for them and can apply for the recruitment accordingly.

SBI Probationary Officers – PO: The probationary officer is one of the famous recruitment drive in SBI where graduate individuals can get direct job in the bank after a completing the prelims, mains and interview round. If you qualify the recruitment process then you can get a good salary between 84000 to 85000 per month.

The probationary officer is one of the famous recruitment drive in SBI where graduate individuals can get direct job in the bank after a completing the If you qualify the recruitment process then you can get a good salary between 84000 to 85000 per month. SBI Junior Associates: Junior Associates is also required graduate individuals where department conducted CBT based written examination on in prelims and mains and finally invited in Interview to get final selection. This post provide an average salary of 46000 rupees per month.

Junior Associates is also required graduate individuals where department conducted CBT based written examination on in and finally invited in Interview to get final selection. This post provide an average salary of 46000 rupees per month. SBI Specialist Officer: this is the special recruitment where department recruits candidates for specific position including IT, Law, Marketing, Cybersecurity, Data science etc. it required a specialisation in specific skill with proper degree and certifications where bank provides them a good salary package of up to 1 lakh or more

So you can start your preparation and can submit the application form Job in SBI as it completes it’s recruitment drive quickly and appointment new candidates for different positions instantly.