SBI PO Notification Out – Apply Online for 541 Posts at sbi.co.in, Last Date – 14th July!

SBI PO Notification Out: An important news is coming out for the candidates who dream of a permanent job in the banking sector. State Bank of India has issued a notification for appointment to the posts of Probationary Officer. State Bank of India has said that all those candidates who want to get appointment to the post of Probationer Officer can complete the application process after reading the complete details by visiting the official website of sbi.co.in. Let us tell you that SBI is going to ensure the appointment of professional officers on about 541 posts, for which the application process has started and the last date of SBI PO application has been fixed till 14 July 2025.

As we all know, State Bank of India is a leading bank of our country. Many people are eager to get a job in this bank. People do a lot of preparation to join this bank and find career growth here. If you are also one of them, then State Bank of India is giving you a golden opportunity to be appointed to the post of Probationer Officer. In today’s article, we will provide you complete information related to this so that you can know every aspect of the application process well and apply without any error.

SBI Probationer Officer Notification 2025

State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI PO notification 2025 on 24 June 2025 to fill a total of 541 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer. The SBI PO registration process is available from 24 June to 14 July 2025. SBI PO 2025 exam dates have been announced. The SBI PO 2025 preliminary exam will be conducted in July/August 2025. The main exam will be conducted in September 2025.

The stage 3 exam will be conducted in October/November 2025. To apply for the exam, candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria. As per the SBI PO eligibility, any graduate candidate between the ages of 21 and 30 can apply. The selection process consists of a preliminary exam, main exam, and psychometric test. Read below for more details about the SBI PO 2025 exam.

SBI-Probationer Officer Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Events Dates SBI-PO 2025 notification June 24, 2025 SBI-PO Registration Form 2025 June 24 to July 14, 2025 SBI-PO fee payment June 24 to July 14, 2025 Editing of SBI-PO application form June 24 to July 14, 2025 SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 July / August 2025 SBI PO Prelims Call Letter 2025 3rd / 4th week of July 2025 onwards SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 August / September 2025 SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 August / September 2025 SBI PO Mains Exam September 2025 SBI PO Mains Result September / October 2025 SBI PO Phase 3 Admit Card October / November 2025 Phase-III: Psychometric Test October / November 2025 Interview & Group Exercises October / November 2025 SBI PO Final Result 2025 November / December 2025 Pre-Exam Training Call Letter July / August 2025 Conduct of Pre- Examination Training July / August 2025

SBI Recruitment 2025 Post Wise Description

State Bank of India has announced recruitment for a total of 541 posts. Out of these 541 posts, 203 will be filled from the general category, 135 are reserved for OBC, 50 for EWS, 80 posts are reserved for SC and 73 posts are reserved for ST. Out of all these appointments, 41 backlog posts will be filled.

Category Regular Backlog SC 75 5 ST 37 36 OBC 135 – EWS 50 – UR 203 – Total 500 41

Age limit and educational qualification

The age of the applicant to apply for these posts has been fixed from 21 to 30 years.

However, candidates coming from special category will also be given special relaxation in age limit.

Talking about the educational qualification, the applicant must be a citizen of India to apply for these posts.

The applicant must be a graduate in any subject from a recognized educational institution.

The applicant must have knowledge of the regional language and must have computer and typing skills.

SBI PO Vacancy 2025 Application fee

To apply for this post, General OBC and EWS will have to pay a fee of Rs 750.

This process is being constituted free of cost for SC ST PWD.

SBI PO Exam 2025 Apply Online

The steps to fill the SBI PO application form are given below :-

Visit the official website of SBI.

SBI PO Notification Out - Apply Online for 541 Posts at sbi.co.in, Last Date - 14th July! 3

Click on ‘Apply Online‘ against the advertisement.

Register for the SBI PO 2025 Examination by entering the required credentials.

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature.

Fill the detailed SBI PO application form .

. Upload the declaration and your left thumb impression.

Pay the application fee.

SBI PO Selection process

Candidates are selected under three processes for appointment to the posts of Probationary Officer by State Bank of India. First of all, preliminary examination is conducted. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are included in the main examination. After the main examination, group discussion interviews are conducted, only after which the final list is prepared and appointments are ensured after document verification.

Thus, all those candidates who want to join this recruitment process organized by State Bank of India and want to get appointment to the post of Probationary Officer can complete the application process in time by visiting this official website sbi.co.in.

Number of Attempts for the PO Exam

Category Attempts General 4 General (PwD) 7 OBC 7 OBC (PwD) 7 SC/ST (PwD) No Restriction

Frequently Asked Questions :-