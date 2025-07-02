SBI PO Recruitment 2025, नोटिफिकेशन जारी [541 पोस्ट्स], Apply Now, लास्ट डेट 14 जुलाई

by

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: A new formal announcement for a large-scale hiring of probationary officers (POs) has been made by State Bank of India (SBI). There are 541 openings for SBI Trial Officers (POs), concurring to this enlistment declaration, which was formally discharged by SBI on June 23, 2025. For this recruiting process, interested individuals have until July 14, 2025, to apply online on SBI’s official website. The online application process began on June 24, 2025.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Name of ArticleSBI PO Recruitment 2025
Article TypeLatest Job Notification
Organization NameState Bank of India (SBI)
Post NameProbationary Officers
Total Post541
Who is eligible?All Eligible Candidates from all over India
Application ModeOnline
Online Registration Starts24 June 2025
Deadline for online registration14 July 2025
Official Websitehttps://onlinesbi.sbi/

SBI PO 2025 Important Dates

EventDate
on line Enlistment starts24 June 2025
cut-off date for on line Enrollment14 July 2025
prelims examination’s admit card3rd/ 4th week of July 2025
initial examinationJuly / August 2025
preliminary resultAug / Sep 2025
Mains Admit CardAug / Sep 2025
Mains examinationSeptember 2025
Mains end resultSeptember / October 2025
segment III (Psychometric check, GE, PI)October/November 2025
final resultNovember / December 2025

SBI Probationary Officers Vacancy 2025

For the post name and vacancy details, see the table provided.

Name of PostTotal number of PostUnreservedSchedule CasteSchedule TribeOBCEWSPwBD (VI, HI, LD, d&e)
Probationary Officer5412038073135505 for each or total: 20 posts

SBI Probationary Officers Qualification Criteria 2025

All of our interested peruses who wish to apply for this position must to begin with meet the qualification prerequisites built up by the State Bank of India, which are as takes after:

SBI Probationary Officers Bharti 2025 Educational Qualification

Graduation from an accredited university in any field OR an equivalent degree approved by the central government. Understudies in their final year may apply, but they must give confirmation of graduation some time recently September 30, 2025, at the most recent. Candidates with engineering, medical, certified public accountant, cost accountant, or coordinated double degree accreditations are eligible.

SBI Probationary Officers Bharti 2025 Age Limit

Minimum Age21 Years
Maximum Age30 Years

SBI Probationary Officers Bharti 2025 Age Relaxation:-

CategoryAge Relaxation
SC/ST5 years
Other Backward Caste (Non-Creamy Layer)3 years
PwBD (UR/EWS)10 years
PwBD (OBC)13 years
PwBD (SC/ST)15 years
Ex-Servicemen/ ECOs/ SSCOs, etc.5 years

Documents Required for SBI PO Bharti 2025

The following documents are required for all of our interested readers who wish to apply online for SBI PO Recruitment 2025:

  • Passport Size Photo
  • Signature
  • 10th Marksheet
  • Proof of Date of Birth
  • Educational Certificates / Degree
  • Caste Certificate
  • Income and Asset Certificate for EWS
  • PwBD Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • NOC (if employed in Govt/PSU)
  • Medical Fitness Certificate
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Address Proof

How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2025?

All the young citizens of our country who want to apply online under SBI PO Bharti 2025 to get a government job in a big bank like SBI, they will have to follow the application process given below by us to apply under the recruitment:

All the interested young citizens of our country who want to apply under SBI PO Recruitment 2025, they will have to click on the Direct Link given by us. After which a home page like this will open in front of you, here you have to click on the option given Click Here For New Registration. After this, an online application form like this will open in front of you which will be completed in 6 steps.

Here you have to fill each step carefully and upload all the required documents. After completing all the steps and paying the application fee, you have to submit your application form and get a final printout of it. In this way your online application under SBI PO Recruitment 2025 will be done.

SBI PO 2025 Application Fee

CategoryApplication Fee
UR₹750/-
OBC₹750/-
EWS₹750/-
SC/ST/PwBDNIL

SBI PO Selection Process 2025

The three primary stages of the SBI PO Recruitment 2025 selection process are the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Phase-III, which includes the Psychometric Test, GD, and Interview. For selection beneath this enlistment, to begin with of all, all the qualified candidates will ought to show up for the online preliminary examination,  which can comprise of three areas such as: English Lang, Reasoning Capability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

The merit list, which can be created based on the exam scores, will decide how numerous times the candidates are shortlisted for the most exams. The objective exam will have four sections and the descriptive exam will include essay writing, report, email, etc.

The eligible applicants will be contacted for the third stage, which follows the Main Exam. Phase-III: which will include Psychometric Test (Personality Test), Group Exercise and Personal Interview. Following this, the final merit list, which is created by normalising the scores from the main exam and the interview/group exercise, would be used to choose the candidates for the recruitment. In which the selected candidates will be given final appointment under the recruitment.

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination

SegmentNo. of QuestionsMarksDuration
English Language303020 minutes
Quantitative Proficiency/ Aptitude353520 minutes
reasoning capacity353520 minutes
total10010060 minutes

Phase-II: Main Examination

Objective Test
SectionNo. of QuestionsMarksDuration
Reasoning & Computer Capability40 qus.6050 minutes
Analysing and Interpreting Data306045 minutes
General, Economy, Banking Mindfulness506045 minutes
English Lang.354040 minutes
Total155200180 minutes

Descriptive Test:

TypeQuestionsMarksDuration
Letter, Email, Essay etc.2–35030 minutes

Phase-III: Interview & Group Exercise

Test ComponentMaximum Marks
Group Exercise20
Interview30
Total50
