SBI PO Recruitment 2025, नोटिफिकेशन जारी [541 पोस्ट्स], Apply Now, लास्ट डेट 14 जुलाई

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: A new formal announcement for a large-scale hiring of probationary officers (POs) has been made by State Bank of India (SBI). There are 541 openings for SBI Trial Officers (POs), concurring to this enlistment declaration, which was formally discharged by SBI on June 23, 2025. For this recruiting process, interested individuals have until July 14, 2025, to apply online on SBI’s official website. The online application process began on June 24, 2025.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Name of Article SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Article Type Latest Job Notification Organization Name State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Probationary Officers Total Post 541 Who is eligible? All Eligible Candidates from all over India Application Mode Online Online Registration Starts 24 June 2025 Deadline for online registration 14 July 2025 Official Website https://onlinesbi.sbi/

SBI PO 2025 Important Dates

Event Date on line Enlistment starts 24 June 2025 cut-off date for on line Enrollment 14 July 2025 prelims examination’s admit card 3rd/ 4th week of July 2025 initial examination July / August 2025 preliminary result Aug / Sep 2025 Mains Admit Card Aug / Sep 2025 Mains examination September 2025 Mains end result September / October 2025 segment III (Psychometric check, GE, PI) October/November 2025 final result November / December 2025

SBI Probationary Officers Vacancy 2025

For the post name and vacancy details, see the table provided.

Name of Post Total number of Post Unreserved Schedule Caste Schedule Tribe OBC EWS PwBD (VI, HI, LD, d&e) Probationary Officer 541 203 80 73 135 50 5 for each or total: 20 posts

SBI Probationary Officers Qualification Criteria 2025

All of our interested peruses who wish to apply for this position must to begin with meet the qualification prerequisites built up by the State Bank of India, which are as takes after:

SBI Probationary Officers Bharti 2025 Educational Qualification

Graduation from an accredited university in any field OR an equivalent degree approved by the central government. Understudies in their final year may apply, but they must give confirmation of graduation some time recently September 30, 2025, at the most recent. Candidates with engineering, medical, certified public accountant, cost accountant, or coordinated double degree accreditations are eligible.

SBI Probationary Officers Bharti 2025 Age Limit

Minimum Age 21 Years Maximum Age 30 Years

SBI Probationary Officers Bharti 2025 Age Relaxation:-

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years Other Backward Caste (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years PwBD (UR/EWS) 10 years PwBD (OBC) 13 years PwBD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen/ ECOs/ SSCOs, etc. 5 years

Documents Required for SBI PO Bharti 2025

The following documents are required for all of our interested readers who wish to apply online for SBI PO Recruitment 2025:

Passport Size Photo

Signature

10th Marksheet

Proof of Date of Birth

Educational Certificates / Degree

Caste Certificate

Income and Asset Certificate for EWS

PwBD Disability Certificate (if applicable)

NOC (if employed in Govt/PSU)

Medical Fitness Certificate

Valid ID Proof

Address Proof

How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2025?

All the young citizens of our country who want to apply online under SBI PO Bharti 2025 to get a government job in a big bank like SBI, they will have to follow the application process given below by us to apply under the recruitment:

All the interested young citizens of our country who want to apply under SBI PO Recruitment 2025, they will have to click on the Direct Link given by us. After which a home page like this will open in front of you, here you have to click on the option given Click Here For New Registration. After this, an online application form like this will open in front of you which will be completed in 6 steps.

Here you have to fill each step carefully and upload all the required documents. After completing all the steps and paying the application fee, you have to submit your application form and get a final printout of it. In this way your online application under SBI PO Recruitment 2025 will be done.

SBI PO 2025 Application Fee

Category Application Fee UR ₹750/- OBC ₹750/- EWS ₹750/- SC/ST/PwBD NIL

SBI PO Selection Process 2025

The three primary stages of the SBI PO Recruitment 2025 selection process are the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Phase-III, which includes the Psychometric Test, GD, and Interview. For selection beneath this enlistment, to begin with of all, all the qualified candidates will ought to show up for the online preliminary examination, which can comprise of three areas such as: English Lang, Reasoning Capability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

The merit list, which can be created based on the exam scores, will decide how numerous times the candidates are shortlisted for the most exams. The objective exam will have four sections and the descriptive exam will include essay writing, report, email, etc.

The eligible applicants will be contacted for the third stage, which follows the Main Exam. Phase-III: which will include Psychometric Test (Personality Test), Group Exercise and Personal Interview. Following this, the final merit list, which is created by normalising the scores from the main exam and the interview/group exercise, would be used to choose the candidates for the recruitment. In which the selected candidates will be given final appointment under the recruitment.

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2025

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination

Segment No. of Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Quantitative Proficiency/ Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes reasoning capacity 35 35 20 minutes total 100 100 60 minutes

Phase-II: Main Examination

Objective Test Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Capability 40 qus. 60 50 minutes Analysing and Interpreting Data 30 60 45 minutes General, Economy, Banking Mindfulness 50 60 45 minutes English Lang. 35 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 180 minutes

Descriptive Test:

Type Questions Marks Duration Letter, Email, Essay etc. 2–3 50 30 minutes

Phase-III: Interview & Group Exercise