SBIF Asha Scholarship 2025: Empowering SC/ST Students for Global Education

SBIF Asha Scholarship 2025: State Bank of India is famous to provide banking facilities and services across the country in India but it is also taking initiatives in social welfare programs. SBIF is offering Asha Scholarship Program 2025-26 to Indian students who want to continue their education at overseas University.

The application procedure for the program has been started and the deadline of the scholarship is near, so it is important to complete the application as soon as possible if you are eligible for the SBIF Asha Scholarship 2025. Check the detail eligibility criteria, application procedure, important dates to apply, selection procedure, scholarship amount etc in this article which will help you to get the benefit of the program without any barrier.

SBIF Asha Scholarship 2025

SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2025 is designed for SC/ ST students in India who want to continue their higher education in top universities across the world. It will help in the socially backward students in the country to upgrade their standard by applying in overseas universities and exploring new opportunities across the world.

Under the program, students can get a maximum amount of 20 lakhs from the authority to complete their masters or higher degree in top ranking universities for the financial year 2025. The application page is open for candidates to submit the application form before the last date. After that you will not be able to submit the application and you will have to wait till the next year.

SBIF Asha Scholarship 2025 Eligibility criteria

Candidates have to check the following eligibility criteria to get the financial assistance from the State Bank of India Foundation so they can manage their financial expenses in other countries during their academic years.

Only Indian citizens who are permanently living in the country and belongs to SC ST category or eligible to apply for the SBIF Asha scholarship program 2025.

The candidate should already get admission in International University before applying for the scholarship

It is important to study in Masters degree or any higher than it to be eligible for the benefit of SBIF Asha scholarship program

The annual income of the family should be less than 6 lakh rupees to apply for the program, but the preferences will be given to those applicants whose family income is less than 3 lakh rupees.

The Candidate should achieve at least 75% marks in the previous course for getting SBI Asha scholarship payment

Important documents for SBIF Asha Scholarship 2025

Since you are applying for the international scholarship program so the documentation is very important and if you fail to upload the correct documents then your application can be rejected and you will not get benefit of the program. So it is required to prepare the PDF of the following documents in your device before applying for the program:

Aadhar Card

Passport of the applicant

10th and 12th marksheet and certificate

Graduation certificate

The admission letter in top university

Scorecard of applicant in IELTS or TOEFL.

the fees structure of the course and fees receipt of the applicant which in they have submitted to the Institute

the category certificate of the applicant

income proof of the applicant

Bank passbook

Apart from this if you have applied for any other education loan from the bank they should also provide the loan documents so it will easier for authority to provide the scholarship amount to the applicant accordingly.

Application procedure for SBIF Asha Scholarship 2025

Candidates have to firstly register themselves on the SBIF website and after that apply for the Asha scholarship program for SC ST students in 2025 by following this is step by step guidelines:

Visit to the official website of SBIF Asha scholarship

Now you will reach on the new page where you have to click on the apply now link after reading all the important instructions on the dashboard.

It will ask you to enter your email id and mobile number and after that you need to create login ID and password on the page for login

Now provide your basic information, educational details, address information, University details etc in the application form.

At the end you need to upload your documents in sequence in the application page and submit the application form accordingly

Once you submit the application, you will get acknowledgement number on your registered email id which will help you to track your application status.

SBIF Asha Scholarship 2025 amount

The scholarship is offering a maximum amount of 20 lakh rupees in a year to The Eligible Candidate. However the payment will be calculated from the total expenses of the applicant in a academic year and will help them to allow 50% of the expenses from the scholarship. so if your fees structure is 50 lakh in a year then you will not get the 50% of the amount as 25 lakh rupees but will only get a maximum amount of 20 lakh accordingly.

