Singapore S$1250 Monthly Pension Boost 2025: Check Eligibility, CPF Life & Claim Process

Singapore S$1250 Monthly Pension Boost 2025: The Singapore government is making every effort to make senior citizens financially self-reliant. Under this scheme, citizens aged 65 years or above are provided a fixed pension amount of S$1250 every month. This scheme is operated under the Central Provident Fund System of Singapore, in which all the candidates are given pension amounts through two options: CPF Life and Retirement Scheme. Under the year 2025 also, pension amounts are going to be distributed to the senior citizens of Singapore for the purpose of social security.

As we said, the state government of Singapore is soon going to provide financial assistance of S$1250 Singaporean dollars to its senior citizens. This assistance is provided to secure the lifestyle of the elderly so that with aging, the elderly can meet their living needs. It is usually seen that in old age, the elderly are not in a position to earn; in such a situation, social behavior with them is also not done properly.

Due to the high expenses related to health, nutrition-related expenses, etc. of the elderly, they have to depend on other people. In view of this, the state government of Singapore is distributing this amount to make the elderly self-reliant under the Social Security Scheme. This amount is also increased from time to time in view of inflation and living requirements so that through this amount the elderly of Singapore get the assurance of monthly income.

Let us tell you that under this scheme, citizens are automatically enrolled. Citizens who are permanent residents of Singapore and file income tax returns or whose complete details are in the database of the Social Security Department of Singapore are declared beneficiaries of this scheme. However, to avail this scheme, the applicant has to select the start date of payout through SINGPASS for CPF portal and update bank information. In today’s article, we will provide you complete details of this so that you can also know how to avail this scheme and by when will the benefit of this scheme be available.

In June 2025, the Central Provident Fund Board decided to provide a pension of S$1250 dollars to people above 65 years of age in Singapore. This amount will be distributed through two schemes, CPF Life or Retirement SUM Scheme. All senior citizens of Singapore can avail this scheme by choosing either of these two.

Objectives of Singapore S$1250 Monthly Pension Boost 2025

The main objective of this scheme is to financially empower the senior citizens living in Singapore. Due to inflation, increase in health and care expenses, senior citizens have to face financial pressure, in such a situation, a pension of S$1250 dollars every month makes their life easier. Due to this scheme, the elderly are made self-reliant, due to which they do not depend on family or other people. Through this scheme, the state government of Singapore is also trying to bring flexibility to the old-age policy. The main objective of this scheme is to connect the elderly with digitalization, improve their lifestyle, and prepare them as a better force for society.

Central provident fund lifelong income for elderly

Central Provident Fund Lifelong Income for Elderly is a lifetime annuity scheme, which aims to give monthly retirement out to the citizens throughout their life. Under this scheme, payout can be started anytime between 65 to 70 years. If the payout is started late, the monthly amount is up to 7% more. Two plans are given in this scheme, Standard Plan in which a fixed amount is given monthly or Escalating Plan in which an increased amount of 2% is given every year. Such citizens who have more than $ 60,000 in their CPF retirement account are automatically included in this scheme.

What is the Retirement Sum Scheme?

The Retirement Sum Scheme is a limited-term scheme and is offered to those with low CPF savings or who do not opt ​​for CPF Life. The scheme pays pension based on the balance in the scheme for 20 years or until the balance is exhausted. The scheme usually starts at the age of 65 but does not offer lifetime protection like EPF.

Eligibility for Singapore S$1250 Monthly Pension Boost 2025

The Singapore S$1250 Pension Boost is applicable to candidates who have reached 65 years of age.

However, candidates who defer the pension and start after the age of 70 are eligible for an additional pension amount.

The Basic Requirement Some must be available in the candidate’s retirement account to receive the payment.

The candidate must have a Singaporean Permanent Resident Certificate to avail the scheme.

The candidate is declared a beneficiary of this scheme only when he meets other criteria of the government.

How to claim Singapore S$1250 Monthly Pension Boost 2025

To claim the Singapore $1250 Dollar Pension Boost

First of all, the applicant has to check his eligibility.

After checking the eligibility, the applicant also has to ensure that he has a minimum balance in his CPF account.

If there is a minimum balance in the CPF account and the candidate is a permanent resident of Singapore, then the candidate is automatically enrolled in this scheme.

If there is less balance, then the candidate is included in the RSS retirement scheme.

To choose either of these two, the applicant has to first log in to the SINGPASS app CPF portal.

After logging in with his Singpass ID and password, the applicant has to choose the option of Start My Payout.

To choose this option, first of all, the applicant has to log in and then click on the option of My Request, click on the option of Retirement, and click on the option of Start My Payout.

After this, the details of the payout plans will come in front of the candidate.

The candidate can choose his option from this information.

After choosing the option, the applicant has to select the payout start date.

Usually it can be started anytime between 65 and 70 years.

After selecting the payout date, the applicant has to enter the details of his bank details, after which the applicant has to click on the option to submit.

In this way, all those residents of Singapore who are about to reach old age or have reached it and want to get pension payout can avail the benefit of a bonus amount of $ 1250 by registering on the official website.