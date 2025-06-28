SNAP Benefits 2025: States Giving Out $120 Boost Per Child

SNAP Benefits 2025: A federal program will replace free lunches during the summer months when schools are not in session, giving millions of families throughout the country a one-time shopping boost of $120 per kid this summer. With order to assist low-income families with purchasing food during the summer months when school meals are unavailable, the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also referred to as Summer EBT or SUN Bucks, and it provides $40 per month to each eligible kid (total of $120).

USDA estimates that 21 million children in thirty five states (35), five U.S. territories (5), and four tribal nations (4) will receive benefits totaling around $2.5 billion in 2025. Its goal is to lessen hunger among children over the summer, when school-age children are deprived of free or reduced-price meals.

How and When SNAP Benefits 2025 Are Allotted?

Every eligible child will get a one-time bonus of $120. These monies are made available through Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, which function similarly to debit cards and are used at SNAP-accepting retailers and farmers markets. State-specific distribution schedules differ. In certain states, benefits are implemented in May, while in others, they are implemented in June. The payment is sometimes granted in monthly amounts of $40.

Summer EBT 2025

Children who are enrolled in specific government assistance programs or who receive a free of cost or at a minimum price school meals are immediately eligible for summer EBT. Children eligible for households participating from Medicaid in participating states, food distribution program for reservations in India, temporary support for poor families, or Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program are available to students who attend school and meet financial requirements. Most eligible homes will get the benefit automatically. Those who believe they are eligible but aren’t registered yet can apply through their state’s Summer EBT website. The federal government provides funding for the program and much like it does for normal SNAP payments.

States and Territories Involved

The subsequent in 2025, 38 U.S. states will dispatch the Summer EBT program:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Summer EBT or SUN Bucks 2025 will not be process in these states:

Alaska

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Mississippi

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Wyoming.

Residents shouldn’t anticipate a Summer EBT deposit for 2025, even though other states might decide to join in the future.

Who may receive Sun Bucks or Summer EBT?

Families with children who do not automatically qualify can still apply under this program.

The majority of qualified kids will get Summer EBT without having to apply. When the state informs them of their eligibility, they will begin receiving benefits. Children in this automatic category include those who either:

without having to apply. When the state informs them of their eligibility, they will begin receiving benefits. Children in this automatic category include those who either: Are enrolled in school and receive benefits from SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR (or Medicaid in some situations).

Participate in the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Program (NSLP/SBP ) at a school that offers meals at no cost or at a minimum price.

) at a school that offers meals at no cost or at a minimum price. You belong to a migrant family, are homeless, in foster care, or are enrolled in Head Start.

How to Use the Funds?

Any food item permitted by SNAP criteria may be purchased with the funds. This covers, among other things, meat, poultry, cereals, dairy products, and fruits and vegetables. Benefits cannot be used to buy non-food products such hot cooked meals, cleaning materials, or alcohol. The majority of groceries may be purchased with your Summer EBT, including:

Frozen or freshfruits and vegetables

Fish, meat, and poultry

Cheese, yogurt, anddairy products, including milk.

Cereals and bread

Chips, popcorn, and crackers are examples of snack foods.

Dried or canned beans

Spreads such as jelly, jam, or peanut butter

Water, energy drinks and juice.

Summer EBT benefits cannot be used to purchase any non-food items, such as paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, or wipes.

Amount that child Receive under Summer EBT 2025

Families will receive a total of $120 under the summer EBT program 2025 for each eligible child.Similar to SNAP benefits, they may be used at supermarkets and other establishments that use EBT.

Number of Child Payment Amount for one child $120 for two kids $240 for three kids $360 More than three kids $120 for every extra kid

What Individuals Are Saying?

Across a statement announcing the availability of Summer EBT across the state, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated: It is imperative that no child in California go hungry, particularly during the summer months when school meals are unavailable. We are honored to oversee the SUN Bucks program and to be at the forefront of the country’s efforts to eradicate childhood hunger. At a time when childhood obesity is on the rise, an EBT card offers nothing to encourage healthy eating.

When will I be able to check the amount on my Summer EBT card and receive it?

In June 2025, summer EBT benefits will normally be accessible. However, your state may have an impact on the precise date.

will normally be accessible. However, your state may have an impact on the precise date. To be informed about Summer EBT news for 2025, d ownload the Propel App if the deposit deadline for your state is not shown here.

ownload the Propel App if the deposit deadline for your state is not shown here. Checking your Summer EBT balanc e is simple with the Propel App. Families with many children may find it useful that you can add more than one card to your account.

e is simple with the Propel App. Families with many children may find it useful that you can add more than one card to your account. By contacting the number listed on the card’s back, you may also find out your Summer EBT balance.

What Happens Next?

Due to regional variations in the date of issue, card delivery, or automated account fill, families should visit the official Summer EBT website for updates in their state. Families are urged to utilize summer EBT benefits as soon as possible because they expire 122 days after they are issued.