Social Security Full Retirement Age Increased from August 2025: What Retirees Must Know

Social Security Full Retirement Age Increased: Social security administration is revising the full retirement age in the USA to all the seniors receiving the monthly pension benefits from the authority. The department is providing a financial assistance to all the eligible individuals according to Income criteria and the age limit, for past 2 years, the government is focusing to revise the age criteria to minimize the federal burden.

Currently seniors after the age of 67 are getting FRA benefits, now the Changes in age criteria are going to implement from August 2025 onwards. If you are also receiving a regular benefits from social security administration then should check the latest age criteria for different beneficiaries in the country in this article.

Social security raised FRA in August 2025

More than 14 million people in the USA registered with social security administration sponsored SSI benefits and received the Monthly payouts according to the scheduled date in their bank account. But the government is planning to implement new age criteria to make difficult the social security benefits to new applicants. It will not affect existing individuals who are regularly getting the benefits of SSI per month, but new retirees in the country will be affected.

New Bill of Raising FRA

The new will have been approved in the US Parliament which is focusing to increase the age criteria for new seniors in the program. According to the passed bill, Senior who won after 1962 will need to complete the age criteria of 68 years as a full retirement age. Earlier All The Eligible individuals after the age of 67 were able to apply in the program. However the age criteria is revised only in the new bill but it will be implemented month wise and beneficiaries will be affected from this law according to their date of birth.

New FRA Rates in August 2025

Currently the full retirement age in USA is 67 years. But now after implementing the new law in all the states of USA, seniors after the age of 68 will be able to apply in this SSI benefits. However the government is releasing the age criteria according to the month where the minimum 2 months have been raised in the existing age criteria of the program. You can check the following table of new full retirement age in USA which is going to implement from August onwards.

Birth Year Current FRA New FRA Starting August 2025 1960–1961 67 67 1962 67 67 and 2 months 1963 67 67 and 4 months 1964 67 67 and 6 months 1965 67 67 and 8 months 1966 67 67 and 10 months 1967 67 68 1968 and after 67 68

Who Will Be Affected in This New Law

The new implement in social security full retirement age increment bill will affect newly applicants in the program who are within to take retirement according to their age and want to get Monthly benefits from SSA. Earlier beneficiaries who born after 196o were eligible to apply in the program, but now seniors who were born after the year of 1962 will apply under full retirement age benefit. But if you are already getting the benefits then you should not worry about such new rules as it will not affect existing beneficiaries.

Need of Raising FRA

There are many reasons to revise the full retirement age in the USA as the government is now focusing on saving Federer tax from additional fundings. Apart from this government is also pointing out that number of beneficiaries of SSA program are Continuously increasing for seniors, it is regularly increasing due to wealthy environment in the country. So the life expectancy in the country is growing. so, while revising the full retirement age in USA, the government is planning to save a huge amount of Federal Tax by dealing the pension year.