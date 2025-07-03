Social Security Retirement Age Chart 2025, Who & How to Claim Full Benefits?

Social Security Retirement Age Chart 2025: Full benefits of social security payments are provided after reaching the full retirement age in USA. Social Security administration has recently revised the FRA for SSI benefits. Seniors who are planning to get retirement should check the revised full retirement age criteria before taking any final step as it can create trouble to you if you are Fully different on SSI earlier than FRA.

Check this article carefully which will help you to understand the Social Security Retirement Age Chart 2025 including the eligibility criteria, application procedure, And other tips to increase the retirement benefits from social security administration in 2025.

Social Security Retirement Age Chart 2025

Supplemental security income- SSI Benefits are designed for seniors in the country who are retired after completing all the work requirements in the country. Usually seniors after the age of 65 were able to get full retirement benefits, but in 2025 the full retirement age is revised and increases up to 67 years.

However few beneficiaries are still able to apply earlier in this program according to the social security retirement chart 2025. Search the life expectancy in the country is growing and increasing so it is difficult for the government to manage pension programs for all retirees. So they are increasing your retirement to overcome the federal expenses. Such changes in retirement age will not affect beneficiaries who are already getting benefits from social security administration, but new beneficiaries have to check these changes to get full benefits.

New Retirement Age For Social Security

Seniors who are starting the social security benefits before the age of 1937 are Able to start the program will the age of 65 but its beneficial who born after this year criteria, will receive the benefits according to the following age criteria.

Born 1943–1954: FRA is 66

Born 1955: FRA is 66 and 2 months

Born 1956: FRA is 66 and 4 months

Born 1957: FRA is 66 and 6 months

Born 1958: FRA is 66 and 8 months

Born 1959: FRA is 66 and 10 months

Born 1960 or later: FRA is 67

So according to the above points, seniors who were born after 1960 have to wait to complete the age of 67 to receive the full retirement benefit. If you want earlier than that then you can apply if you fulfill the criteria according to the year.

Apply Earlier Than FRA

If you are unable to perform work due to your age and physical limitations but did not reach the full retirement age, then you are still able to apply in the social security retirement program under the Earlier retirement benefits. This program is starting after the age of 62.

According to the program, seniors in the USA can start to receive SSI benefits after the age of 62 but it will reduce approximately 30% of the benefits as compared to FRA. It will help only needed individuals in the USA, but until they reach the Full retirement age, they need to face 30% loss in benefits.

Additional Benefits For Dealing The Pension

Since the government is charging a 30% penalty for those individuals who are starting the social security benefits earlier than FRA, The authority is also offering additional payouts and benefits to those individuals who wish to delay the pension Till the age of 70. It will offer an 8% increment in the pension amount annually after the age of 67. So until you get to the age of 70 you will get approximately a 24% increment in benefits as compared to regular pensioners of SSA.

So if you are planning your retirement then you should check the retirement age criteria firstly. If you are not compiling the age requirement then it will reduce your benefits and will not offer you the complete benefit of the program.