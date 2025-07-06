Social Security Tax Relief 2025: The question of whether Social Security benefits are now tax-free has been raised by a tax bill signed by President Trump on July 4. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sent out a mass email and made campaign claims, but the new law does not remove taxes on Social Security payments. Here are the actual functions of the bill and the implications for those who will benefit from it.

Social Security Tax Relief 2025, What’s New Changes?

Technically speaking, the SSA’s assertion that nearly 90% of beneficiaries “will no longer pay income taxes” on their benefits is untrue. Federal taxes on Social Security are not repealed by the bill. Rather, it creates a brand-new $6,000 tax deduction for those over 65.

Only older adults with incomes under $75,000 (or $150,000 for couples) eligible for deduction. Higher-income households gradually phase it out, and above $175,000 (or $250,000 jointly), it completely vanishes. The tax deduction only lowers taxable income for eligible retirees; it has no bearing on Social Security benefits.

Social Security Tax Relief 2025

When Does Tax Relief Begin To Occur?

Eligible older Americans will experience changes when they file their taxes in early 2026 because the tax break begins for the 2025 tax year. It will be accessible every year until 2028 unless Congress decides to extend it.

Is Social Security No Longer Subject To Taxes?

No. Current law continues to impose federal income tax on Social Security benefits. For some retirees, the new deduction may lessen or even eliminate their tax burden, but it does not make all Social Security payments tax-free.

Will There Be No More Social Security Taxes?

For a long time, President Trump has pledged to remove taxes on Social Security benefits. However, the current Republican majority lacks the 60 Senate votes needed for any direct changes to Social Security taxation. Because of this, Social Security taxes are still in effect, and the new law circumvents this limitation by providing a general deduction.

What Impact Does This Have On Social Security?

Despite being well-liked by middle-class retirees, the deduction is expected to hasten Social Security’s demise. Reduced tax revenue could cause the program to run out of money by 2032, one year earlier than anticipated, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Key Takeaways

The bill does not repeal Social Security taxes, which are still in place. For those over 65, a $6,000 deduction helps lower their taxable income. The deduction lasts until 2028 and starts with 2025 income (filed in 2026). The long-term Social Security funding may be inadvertently weakened by the change.

What Follows?

Many retirees, particularly those in the middle income range, may experience some tax relief as the deduction takes effect. Calls to completely abolish Social Security taxes, however, are probably going to persist into upcoming elections. Watch to see whether Congress takes up this matter again and how it may affect your benefits.