SSC में निकली बम्पर भर्ती, सैलरी भी दमदार, 4th July से पहले करें आवेदन

SSC CGL 2025 Recruitment: Thousands of candidates have already filed for the SSC CGL recruitment 2025, and the Staff Selection Commission is still accepting applications. There are just a few days remaining to submit the application. It is a golden opportunity for recent graduates in India to apply in SSC CGL recruitment 2025, where the agency is recruiting a total of 14,582 candidates for different vacancies in central government departments throughout the country. Check the eligibility criteria, application procedure, important dates of the application, selection criteria, revised exam structure, and other information in detail regarding the SSC CGL exam in this article.

SSC CGL 2025 Recruitment Overview

SSC recruits graduates annually to send them to different ministries and departments of the central government for various posts, including auditor, GST inspector, income tax officer, upper divisional clerk, section officer, inspector, sub-inspector, and many more. The last date to submit an application form is very close, where candidates need to submit the application before 4th July 2025. Candidates under the recruitment will be hired for group B and group C positions, which will provide them a basic pay from 25,500 to 142,400 rupees. Apart from this, they will get other allowances according to the 7th Pay Commission.

Important Dates for SSC CGL 2025 Recruitment

The detailed advertisement of SSC CGL 2025 Recruitment was released on 9th June 2025, and the application form also started on the same day. The department has scheduled 4th July 2025 as the last date of the application, where candidates have to apply before 11:00 p.m. However, aspirants have until July 5th at 11:00 p.m. to turn in their application costs.

After that, the window will again open for candidates to correct their incorrect information between 9th July and 11th July 2025.

The dates of this recruitment’s tier 1 exam are August 13–August 30, 2025. After that, the department will conduct the tier 2 exam in December accordingly. So you can expect to get the final result of the recruitment by February 2026, and the appointment will start from March onward (tentatively).

Eligibility for SSC CGL 2025 Recruitment

Candidates who follow the following requirements are eligible to apply for the SSC CGL 2025 Recruitment: Indian citizens are only eligible to apply for SSC CGL 2025 Recruitment. The minimum age of the applicant should be at least 18 years old for most of the vacancies, but the maximum age should not be more than 30 years old for all vacancies. The relaxation in the age will be given to candidates from 3 years to a maximum of 15 years, according to government norms.

Candidates have to complete graduation from any stream to apply in this recruitment drive; however, if you are applying as a Junior Statistical Officer, then you need to complete your bachelor’s degree with statistics or complete the bachelor’s degree with 60% marks in mathematics in 12th class.

Application Procedure for SSC CGL 2025 Recruitment

Candidates are advised to use the new SSC mobile application to submit the application form for this recruitment where they need to follow the following procedure to complete it:

First of all, download the SSC mobile application on your device from the Play Store or App Store.

After that, you need to log in on the dashboard by using your user ID and password and click on the apply link. Now it will show you all the available vacancies, and you have to click on SSC CGL application link. Your personal details will automatically be filled in this application form, and you only need to provide your educational qualifications. Select the preferences of the exam city in the application form

After that, you need to open the Face Authenticator section, which will verify your face through your Aadhar Card details by opening and scanning you from your camera. Once you complete the verification, you need to upload your selfie with clear background and signature in the application. At the end you will see the application fees on the page where you need to play from the pay online link

Now the UPI app on your mobile will automatically open, and you need to pay the application fees according to your criteria. Once you complete the application, you need to log in to the SSC website using your browser or laptop to download the PDF of the application form to your device.