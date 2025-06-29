SSC CHSL 2025 Notification Out for 3131 Posts, Apply Online before 18th July at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL 2025: Every year, the Staff Selection Commission constitutes the recruitment process for various posts of Common Higher Secondary Level. This recruitment process is going to be conducted for the 12th pass candidates for the year 2025 also, for which the Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification to constitute about 3131 posts. Through this recruitment process, various constitutional posts like Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Data Entry Operator are going to be filled.

As we said, appointments are being made on about 3131 posts under CHSL 2025 by the Staff Selection Commission. In such a situation, all those candidates who have passed 12th and now want to get appointment in various constitutional or government offices by appearing in the examination to be constituted by an organization like Staff Selection Commission, can join this application process in time. Let us tell you that the SSC CHSL 2025 application process for appointment to these posts has started from 23 June and the last date to apply has been fixed as 18 July 2025. In such a situation, it is important for the candidates to complete the application process within the stipulated time limit.

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam : Key Highlights

Authority Name Staff Selection Commission Exam Name SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL) Exam Level National Exam Frequency Annual Post Name LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO, etc. Vacancy 3131 Application Start Date 23rd June 2025 Application Close Date 18th July 2025 Last Date for Application Fee Payment 19th July 2025 Exam Stages Tier 1, Tier 2

SSC CHSL 2025 Date Wise Details

Staff Selection Commission has released the date wise details for CHSL Appointment 2025 as follows

Application Start: 23 June 2025

Application Last Date: 18 July 2025

Exam Date: 8 September to 18 September 2025

Admit Card Released: 10 days before the exam

Result: October 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for applying in the SSC CHSL recruitment process has been fixed by SSC at ₹ 100.

has been fixed by SSC at ₹ 100. However, this process is being conducted free of cost for SC ST Divyang and ex-servicemen.

SSC CHSL : Age limit and educational qualification

For appointment to the posts of SSC CHSL 2025 by the Staff Selection Commission, the age of the applicant must be minimum 18 and maximum 27 years. However, candidates coming from special categories are also given a relaxation of 10 years from the pass. To apply for these SSC CHSL posts, it is mandatory for the candidate to have passed 12th from a recognized educational institution. At the same time, the applicant must be a citizen of India, a citizen of Nepal or a citizen of Bhutan.

How to apply online for SSC CHSL Exam 2025?

SSC CHSL application form must be submitted online through the Staff Selection Commission website. The SSC CHSL online application process started on 23 June 2025 and the last date to apply online is 18 July 2025. The steps to complete the SSC CHSL application process easily are given below :-

To apply online for SSC CHSL recruitment visit the official Staff Selection Commission (SSC) website or click on the link provided.

Register by entering the required details.

Log in using your roll number/registration ID and password.

Fill in the personal details, educational qualification and other required information.

Upload your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the SSC CHSL application fee online and submit the SSC CHSL application form .

online and submit the . Print a copy of the SSC CHSL 2025 application form for future reference.

SSC CHSL Posts Details

SSC CHSL 2025 exam is conducted to recruit 12th pass candidates for various posts under various departments of the Central Government. Below is the list of SSC CHSL 2025 posts for your reference:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Data Entry Operator, Grade A

Postal Assistant.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern

In the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam, candidates are asked questions like General Intelligence Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language. This question paper is of total 200 marks in which 100 questions are included. The candidate gets 60 minutes to solve this question paper in which 1 mark is deducted for each correct answer and 0.50 marks are deducted for the wrong answer.

Thus, all those candidates who want to join this CHSL Recruitment 2025 to be constituted by the Staff Selection Commission can complete the application process by visiting the official website in time.

SSC CHSL 2025 Selection process

For appointment to these posts, written examination of the candidates is taken first. Candidates who qualify the Tier 1 written examination are invited to the Tier 2 examination after which the skill test is constituted.

Tests like computer or typing are taken in the skill test after which shortlisted candidates are called for interview. After the interview, document verification and medical test are constituted and appointments are ensured

Frequently Asked Questions :-