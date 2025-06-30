SSC GD Constable Result 2025 [OUT]: Way to Check GD Constable Result 2025

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: SSC recently conducted the written examination of Ground Duty Constable 2025. This exam was a computer based test which was conducted between 4th to 25th February 2025. It has been 3 months since the exam is over and the Staff Selection Commission result is released on 17 June, 2025.

We would like to inform readers that the results of the Ground Duty Constable 2025 will shortly be made public by the Staff Selection Commission. These SSC GD Constable Result 2025 will be made public on the Staff Selection Commission’s official website, ssc.gov.in. Apart from this, candidates can also see all the results on the new app MY SSC released by SSC. These results will be released in PDF format where candidates will be able to see the details of state wise cut off list, roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and merit list.

When Will The SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Be Released

As we said, 3 months have passed since the written examination of Staff Selection Commission Ground Duty Constable ended. In such a situation, and the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 is released on 17 June, 2025. On March 4, 2025, SSC released the exam’s preliminary answer key.

How to Check Your Results From The Website

All those candidates who appeared in the written examination of SSC GD Constable 2025 to be constituted by the Staff Selection Commission can get their results from this official website ssc.gov.in.

To check their results, first of all the candidate has to go to the official website.

On the official website, the candidate has to complete the login process.

After completing the login process, the candidates have to click on the option of SSC GD Constable Result 2025.

After clicking here, their result will appear on their screen.

The candidate has to download this result and keep it safe with him.

How To Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025 from the App

Let us tell you that SSC has also recently launched My SSC app. Candidates can also check their results through this app.

To check their SSC GD Constable Result 2025 from the app, candidates have to install this app on their mobile.

After installing the app, the candidate has to open the app and complete the login process.

The candidate must enter the password after logging in.

After entering the password, the dashboard will open in front of the candidate.

In this dashboard, the candidate will see various options from which one has to click on the result option.

After clicking on this option, the option of Constable GD 2025 will come in front of the candidate.

The candidate has to click on this option and select View or Download.

As soon as the selection is made here, the result appears on the screen of the candidate, if the candidate wants, he can also download it on his mobile.

