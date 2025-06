SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 – 261 पदों पर आवेदन शुरू, 12th पास, अंतिम तिथि 26 जून!

Category Upper Age Limit/AgeRelaxation

SC/ST 5 years

OBC 3 years

PwD (unreserved) 10 years

PwD (OBC) 13 years

Pwd (SC/ST) 15 years

Ex-Servicemen 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 03 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST) 08 years

Central Govt. Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications Up to 40 years

Central Govt. Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications. (SC/ ST) Up to 45 years

Widows/ Divorced Women/Women judicially separated and who are not remarried. Up to 35 years