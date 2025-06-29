Summer 2025 Food Stamps: The additional benefits of Summer food stamps are coming in SNAP EBT cards of US citizens under the SUN Bucks program 2025. This special program is designed for children under the country during their summer vacations. It will allow all the eligible SNAP EBT card holders to receive additional $120 credits in their EBT card. Most of the Americans are eligible to receive the payment in their specific Territory of the country.

If you are also expecting to get such benefits in this summer than you can read this article which will help you to understand how much amount will be provided under the Summer 2025 Food Stamps, who are eligible to receive the Summer 2025 Food Stamps benefit, how will the benefit reflect, where can you use the SUN Bucks credits etc.

Summer 2025 Food Stamps

Summer 2025 Food Stamps

The Government of USA started SUN Bucks program 2025 during the summer vacations in the country to help children with financial instability to manage their food expenses during the vacations. The program was successfully tested last year and now the government is again revising the benefit of the program in 2025.

Schools are close during summer vacations. Students receive free food facility or a very low cost food facility in their school canteen according to the federal policies to overcome child hunger in the country.

But as the Schools are closed during summer session, these vulnerable kids are not able to manage food security with high cost. So the government is providing additional summer food stamps during this summer season under the SUN Bucks program 2025. It will allow parents to use their EBT card to receive the additional credits so they can purchase required food items for their child.

Summer Food Stamps 2025 Eligibility

You need to check the following requirements to receive the benefit of Summer food stamp in USA in the financial year of 2025.

The applicant should be a child under the age of 18 and living in the country for a long time. Parents of the child should also be an American citizen to receive such benefits.

If you are required to enroll in school administration in USA and should regularly go to the school during the working days.

and should regularly go to the school during the working days. The income requirement is important to receive such additional benefits where the guardian or parent of the child should earn less than $75000 in a year to receive the benefit.

You should also be registered on the SNAP program in the Federal government with the partnership of the state government where you are living. Apart from this you should also have an EBT card where you are receiving monthly credits.

in the Federal government with the partnership of the state government where you are living. Apart from this you should also have an EBT card where you are receiving monthly credits. Parents who applied for the benefits last year are also eligible to receive the benefits again this year, new applications are also open in this program.

What are the benefits of SUN Bucks Program in 2025?

Under the SUN Bucks program, children will get a one time benefit of $120 which is provided for 3 months summer vacations in the country, so $40 amount per month is released in this program to help low income people to manage port security for their children.

children will get a one time benefit of $120 which is provided for 3 months summer vacations in the country, so is released in this program to help low income people to manage port security for their children. You are required to use the Summer Stamps for food under 122 days otherwise your credits will automatically expire and you will not be able to use your saved or unused credits.

otherwise your credits will automatically expire and you will not be able to use your saved or unused credits. If you are getting your regular SNAP benefits in EBT card and get the additional SUN Bucks benefits at same time then the Credits from summer food stamps will use firstly.

Where can we use the SUN Bucks Credits

You can use your additional credits in EBT cards to purchase food items from any participating grocery shop in the country. You can purchase any of the following categories of food.

Fruits

Vegetables

Soft drinks

Dairy products

Meat, fish and chicken

Snakes items

Bread and other snakes

However you cannot use the credit for alcoholic for prohibited food items in the country such as beer, wine or tobacco or other prohibited items. So if you are eligible for the benefits then can check the specific date in your state as most of the territories of USA or participating in the program and started to reduce the benefit from June 2025 onwards.