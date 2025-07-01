TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025: Technical Assistant, Forest Guard, Driver के 14 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, 14 जुलाई से आवेदन शुरू

TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025: Tropical Forest Research Institute Jabalpur is inviting candidates for the posts of technical assistant, forest guard, and driver in the department. It is a hidden job vacancy where the department is inviting candidates to recruit immediately to fill the vacant positions in the department. The administration is inviting candidates to fill out the application form through online mode on the official website of TFRI Jabalpur.

The notification of TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025 has been released, but the application form is scheduled from 14th July 2025 onwards. So if you are looking for a good government job opportunity, then you can apply in this recruitment drive. The detailed eligibility criteria, application procedure, selection procedure, vacancy details, and other important information are discussed in this article, which will help you to understand the comprehensive overview of the recruitment.

TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025

There are 14 vacancies in the department for a total of 3 posts, including technical assistant, forest guard, and driver, where individuals with a degree in science can apply, as well as 10th-pass candidates who can also apply for other posts. It is a direct recruitment drive in the department where selected candidates will get a monthly salary according to the 7th Pay Commission.

The department will conduct the written examination of the candidates to recruit for all the posts in the TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025 drive. You can check the vacancy details of the recruitment in this section:

Technical assistant—10 vacancies

Forest Guard—03 vacancies

Driver—01 vacancy

TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

It is important to understand the important date details of the recruitment, as it will help you to complete the application before the last date and will motivate you to prepare for the examination according to the exam dates. Although the employment notice was made public on June 20, 2025, the application process will open on July 14, 2025.

Candidates can submit the application form till 10th August 2025; after that, the application window will close. After that, the department will conduct the computer-based recruitment examination in the middle of September 2025, and qualified interviewees will be called for the skill-based test after it.

Eligibility Criteria for TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025

Candidates from all the locations throughout the country are eligible to apply for TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025. The minimum age of the applicant should be more than 18 years old for forest guard and driver but should not exceed the age of 27. Candidates applying for the post of technical assistant can apply between the ages of 21 and 30 years. Relaxation in age will be given to candidates according to the view of government criteria.

It is important to complete 10th class from any recognized board for the post of driver with a light motor vehicle license and should have at least 3 years of experience in driving. If you are applying for forest guard, then it is important to complete 12th class from a recognized board, and after getting selected in this recruitment, you need to complete the course of botany from any forest institute.

Candidates applying for the post of technical assistant in the department should possess a bachelor’s degree in science with botany, zoology, agriculture, forestry, biotechnology, chemistry, environmental science, or statistics (with any one subject) from a recognized university.

How to Apply for TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025

You can apply for the recruitment through online mode by following this procedure after starting the application: Visit the official website of the Tropical Forest Research Institute Jabalpur, or click on this link: https://tfri.icfre.gov.in/. Now click on the recruitment tab on this website, and you will find all the available vacancies where you need to click on the application link of the Group C recruitment link.

After that you will be asked to enter your mobile number and email ID to create the registration, and after that you will need to log in on the dashboard to complete the application. Provide your personal information, email address, mobile number, educational background, and document details.

Upload your relevant documents in the application page and go to the payment section. Candidates are required to pay the 850 rupees through online mode in this application form, which will include the application fee as well as 150 rupees in examination fees.

After completing the application, you need to download the application form from the website and wait for the TFRI Jabalpur Recruitment 2025 admit card, which is expected to be released in the first week of September 2025.