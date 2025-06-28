Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025, Get ₹15,000 Eduational Support – Eligibility & Apply Online

Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025: The state government of Andhra Pradesh has begun the Thalliki Vandanam Plan to provide budgetary assistance to all students from families who are financially struggling. Students can continue their study without worrying about money problems thanks to this programme.

All students in classes 1 through 12 in the state of Andhra Pradesh who are unable to regularly pay their tuition are eligible for the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025. Candidates can visit the Thalliki Vandanam official website and fill out the application in order to apply for selection under the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025.

Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025 Highlights

Name of the scheme Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025 Introduced by Andhra Pradesh state government Objective Provide financial assistance Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh state students Advantage Financial help of INR 15,000 Eligibility Criteria Financially weak students Required Documents Aadhaar Card, Bank account Application Process Online Official website https://gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in/NBM/Home/Main

What is Thalliki Vandanam Scheme?

After winning power, the TDP party eventually implemented the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme, which will provide financial assistance to families unable to pay for their children’s education. Under the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme, the selected students would receive INR 15,000 in financial aid from the Andhra Pradesh State government. The financial aid will be transfer directly to the bank account of chosen applicant. Students can easily complete their studies with financial aid.

YSR Thalliki Vandanam Latest Update

New updates under the Thalliki Vandanam Pathakam have been issued by the state government of Andhra Pradesh. Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, the Andhra Pradesh state’s social welfare minister, has stated that the programme will be introduced for the state’s students on June 12, 2025. Beneficiaries will receive the benefits hassle-free because the financial aid under the programme will be deposited straight into their bank accounts. Students in the state of Andhra Pradesh will begin receiving the program’s benefits this academic year.

Goal of Rs 15,000 For Mothers Scheme AP

The program’s essential objective is to help understudies who wish to wrap up their instruction but are incapable to do so since of money related troubles. By carrying out this noteworthy try, the Andhra Pradesh government would progress the state’s instructive rate, particularly among its financially distraught citizens.

The Thalliki Vandanam Scheme’s essential objective is to guarantee that no kid is denied an instruction due to destitution. By giving mums with coordinate monetary help, the program points to altogether diminish the dropout rate and advance standard participation at school. Understudies who satisfy the qualification prerequisites can fill out the application form to benefit from the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme.

Thalliki Vandanam Eligibility Criteria

The student’s family’s month to month pay cannot be more than INR 10,000 in provincial regions and INR 12,000 in urban ranges.

Less than three acres of wetland, less than ten acres of dry land, or less than ten acres of wet and dry land combined should be the minimum amount of land held.

Less than 300 units of power must be used per month on average during a 12-month period.

No household shall own more than 1000 square feet of municipal property.

The students must be enrolled in accredited schools and be in classes one through twelve.

Subject to departmental approval, street children and orphans who are registered in voluntary organisations are eligible.

The mother’s bank account must be Aadhaar-seeded and NPCI-enabled in order for DBT to be paid out.

Enrolments in Classes I and XI for the 2025–2026 academic years will be regarded as post-enrollment.

Thalliki Vandanam Scheme Release Date

Understudies who meet the qualification prerequisites can apply online for the program by going by the official site after it dispatches.

Activity Dates Verification of grievances and creation of an additional list of qualified parties 21 June, 2025 to 28 June, 2025 Lists of qualified junior inter and first class students are published at Sachivalayams. 30 June, 2025 Financial aid is given to the qualified recipients. 05 July, 2025

AP Government Rs 15,000 Scheme for Mothers 2025

The chosen candidates would receive INR 15,000 in financial aid under the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025.

Documents Required for Thalliki Vandanam Registration

Bank or Post Office Passbook with Photo

PAN Card

Ration Card

Voter Identity Card

MGNREGA card

Kisan Photo Passbook

Driving License

Andhra Pradesh Thalliki Vandanam Registration Advantages

Through the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025, the chosen applicant will be given financial support to continue their education.

Financial help allows students to continue their education without having to worry about money problems.

The social status and standard of living of their families will increase when students acquire high-quality education.

will increase when students acquire high-quality education. With the help of this project, the government will significantly increase educational rates and decrease the dropout rate.

Thalliki Vandanam Scheme Selection Process 2025

The selection procedure of the candidates depends on the eligibility requirements:

The programme will only accept applicants from financially precarious backgrounds.

The applicants must be enrolled in classes one through twelve in order to be selected under the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025.

The applicant will not be chosen for the programme if his attendance is less than 75%.

Thalliki Vandanam Online Apply

To get benefits from the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025, any candidate who meets the eligibility requirements can go to the NBM website and complete the online application. When the applicant reaches the main page of the official website, they must press the “apply now” button. The candidates are needs to complete the opened form by filling the correct details requested and attach all required paperwork. The applicant must promptly check their details after inputting it all and press “Submit” to finish the process.

Updates to Beneficiary Data and the Matching Procedure

Aadhar Validation: The adoption of an appropriate mechanism to validate the Aadhar numbers of both students and guardians depends heavily on Aadhaar validation.

Data updating: removing entries that are invalid, redundant, or incomplete.

Mother-Child Mapping: Creating verified connections between students and their mothers or guardians is known as mother-child mapping.

Cross-Verification: Verifying the veracity of data by comparing it to data from the Household Survey and Civil Supplies.