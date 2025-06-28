Trump Latest Travel Ban List 2025: Trump Issues Travel Ban On 12 Countries, Restrictions On 7 More

Trump Latest Travel Ban List 2025: The Trump organization is considering essentially fixing travel limitations, counting forbidding citizens of 36 extra nations from entering the nation, agreeing to an inner State Office archive that Reuters was able to get to. Citing the ought to ensure the US from “foreign militants or terrorists” and other dangers to national security, the Republican president prior this month marked a decree prohibiting citizens of 12 nations from entering the nation.

Trump’s immigration crackdown, which started this year at the start of his second term and has included attempts to deport some international students from the United States, included the order. S. Hundreds of Venezuelans who were suspected of being gang members were sent to El Salvador, along with measures to stop others from enrolling in universities. The State Division recorded many issues with the nations in concern and called for remedial action in a formal political letter marked by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump Latest Travel Ban List 2025: Ban On 12 Countries

The cable said the State Department was concerned about governments in some nations not being able to produce reliable identity documents. The cable said that certain countries refused to assist in enabling the evacuation of their citizens who had been told to leave the US. Certain nations were granting their citizen’s visas to the United States for an excessive amount of time. Concerns were also raised about the country’s citizens engaging in anti-Semitic and anti-American activities or terrorist attacks in the United States.

Cable found that not all of these problems are specific to the countries listed. “We always resettle policies to ensure the safety of Americans and foreigners,” said a senior State Department at the Foreign Office, denying it to comment on certain internal considerations and communications. “By adhering to the most important national security and open security guidelines through the visa, the Division of State is dedicated to protecting our country and its citizens.

The New Travel Ban Affects Who?

If these problems are not resolved within the next 60 days, the following countries run the possibility of being banned entirely or in part (new travel ban Trump):

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cote D’Ivoire

Djibouti

Dominica

Ethiopia

Egypt

Gabon

The Gambia

Ghana

Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Niger

Nigeria

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

South Sudan

Syria

Tanzania

Tonga

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The Trump Latest Travel Ban List 2025 that went into force earlier this month would be significantly expanded in that way.

Afghanistan

Myanmar

Chad

Congo Republic

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

And Yemen was among the nations impacted.

Partially limited/Restricted countries

There are limited restrictions in seven countries. Citizens of the taking after nations are now not able to get foreigners or non-immigrants within the categories B-1/B-2 (Visitors and Commerce), F, M, J (Trades for Understudies).

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Non-immigrant categories not directly included in the restriction, such as work visas, may still be granted. Nonetheless, Trump has instructed consular officials to shorten the duration of those visas wherever allowed by law, which makes it challenging to travel or work for an extended period of time. There are now very few opportunities for the majority of individuals from these nations to travel, study, or come to the United States.

Trump announced a travel boycott on citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations amid his to begin with year in office. The arrangement experienced different corrections until the Preeminent Court certified it in 2018.

Who is impacted by the most recent travel ban imposed by the Trump administration?

The Trump organization announced a modern travel boycott on June 5, 2025, which went into impact on June 9 and forbids citizens of twelve countries from entering the US. Extreme entrance restrictions will also apply to citizens of seven additional countries. The prohibition will prevent the admission of the majority of people from the listed countries, although it will offer special exceptions to holders of Afghan Special Immigrant Visas and some Iranian persecuted minorities.

Family members of refugees and asylum seekers already in the United States are included in this. For urgent humanitarian situations, there is no exception. The lives of several American families who are trying to reunite with their loved ones including those who are refugees or green card holders may be significantly impacted by this proclamation. The United States should be offering sanctuary, not closing its doors, at a time when millions are being displaced by wars in countries like Sudan and Ukraine.

Do the travel bans have any exceptions?

The following are some exceptions to the travel ban:

Any person who dwells permanently and legitimately in the US.

Dual nationals

Diplomats with valid non-immigrant visas on the road

Traveling with athletes or members of an athletic team and their close relatives to attend the World Cup, Olympics, or another major sporting event.

Immediate family immigrant visas

Adoptions

Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans

Special Immigrant Permits for US Government Workers

Additionally, Iranian Persecuted Ethnic and Religious Minorities Are Eligible for Immigrant Visas.

Implications of the Trump entry ban June 2025

Here are some things to consider if you’re from one of the impacted nations and intend to visit the US:

There are several exceptions, such as for diplomatic trips, adoption cases, Special Immigrant Visas, and the reunification of immediate family members with proper documents. On June 9, 2025, Monday, the new limitations will go into force. After that date, U.S. embassies and consulates will no longer grant visas in the prohibited categories.

If you currently hold a valid visa or green card, you are exempt from the prohibition. In spite of the fact that you ought to expect more screening at the border, you’ll still enter the US. Once your existing visa expires, it might not be able to resume or amplify it, especially for visitors, family-based migrants, and understudies. In spite of the fact that the travel boycott does not particularly confine affirmations for refuge or displaced people, those programs are as of now subject to confinements beneath other laws.

FAQs About Trump Latest Travel Ban List 2025