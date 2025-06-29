Trump Mobile Released [$499 Gold Phone], T1 Launched in Sep 2025, Cost & Offers?

Trump Mobile: The organization of US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of “Trump Mobile.” According to the announcement, the Trump organization’s mobile service represents an attempt to attract conservative customers with a wireless service. Presenting itself as a substitute for major telecom providers is the goal of the self-branded mobile service. In the meantime, the organization’s smartphone launch, the T1 phone, is scheduled for September 2025.

Trump Jr. “We are going to be introducing an entire package of products where people can come and get roadside assistance on their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world, and telemedicine on their two phones for one flat monthly fee,” said the president’s eldest son. “

Trump Mobile

Trump Mobile Released [$499 Gold Phone]

On Monday, the Trump Organization unveiled Trump Mobile, a $47.45 monthly plan that references Trump as the 47th president in both the service name and pricing. Additionally, in September, the business will offer a gold-cased “T1” smartphone with the American flag engraved on it.

His sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, who assumed control of the business after Trump entered his second term as president, will lead the endeavor. Along with Trump-branded watches, sneakers, and Bibles, the mobile service is another product that capitalizes on his political brand, and the Trump sons have hinted that there will be more in the future.

As the family business moves beyond real estate into digital media and telecommunications, the news was released on the tenth anniversary of Trump’s historic descent down the escalator during the 2016 presidential campaign launch. According to Friday’s financial disclosures, the venture will be run through licensing agreements that brought in over $8 million for the president in 2024.

Trump Mobile T1 Specifications and Features

The T1 smartphone is positioned as a high-performance device by virtue of the following significant features:

Display : A 78-inch, six-point AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz

: A 78-inch, six-point AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz Processor : Outfitted to manage demanding applications with a potent chipset

: Outfitted to manage demanding applications with a potent chipset Storage : 256GB of internal storage with microSD expansion and 12GB of RAM

: 256GB of internal storage with microSD expansion and 12GB of RAM Camera : Three rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor, two 2MP depth and macro sensors, and a 16MP front-facing camera

: Three rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor, two 2MP depth and macro sensors, and a 16MP front-facing camera battery : With a 5000mAh capacity, the battery allows for prolonged use

: With a 5000mAh capacity, the battery allows for prolonged use System: Android 15

Extra features include a 3point 5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, facial recognition software, and a USB-C port.

New Trump Mobile

Given that Trump has executive authority over federal agencies and his family business is entering a highly regulated industry, the venture into phones presents additional concerns regarding conflicts of interest. Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, is put in a particularly challenging position because he now has to supervise regulatory issues pertaining to a network that bears his boss’s name.

With mid-range specs like a 6point 8in display, 50MP camera, and 5000mAh battery, the T1 smartphone runs Android 15. It costs $499, which is one-third of the price of flagship iPhones, but because of its gold casing, it looks like a luxury product. The T1 is notable for reintroducing the headphone jack, a feature that many smartphone manufacturers have long since abandoned.

Trump Mobile’s website states that it has coverage comparable to that of major carriers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, which together control almost all of the US wireless market. According to a May study by Counterpoint, the smartphone market is a difficult one for new competitors because Apple and Samsung, which are mostly made in China, Vietnam, and India, control the majority of US sales.

What will be available on Trump Mobile?

According to early reports, the goal of the Trump organization’s Trump mobile app is to offer users a number of advantages.

Among these advantages are -.

Unlimited texting

Telemedicine

Roadside assistance

Unlimited data

Unlimited talk

Mobile Hotspot

Details are available here. International Calling to 100 Destinations

Physical SIM or eSIM

What is the price of the new Trump Mobile?

While the Trump Mobile monthly service plan, referred to as “plan 47,” will cost $47.45, the Trump Mobile ‘T1’ smartphone costs $499.

It was carefully considered to include references to the government and Donald Trump in this new telephone plan that aims to improve communication and increase support for the current administration. The name Plan 47 is a clear reference to Donald Trump’s current status as the 47th president of the United States.

New US Phone Service – Trump Mobile.

Trump Mobile plans to launch a number of products under the wireless service, according to the announcement. In addition to running Trump Mobile’s call centers in the US, the president’s organization has announced that it will introduce phones manufactured in the US.

According to Bloomberg, which cited a public database, DTTM Operations LLC, the company in charge of the President’s trademarks, applied to use his name and the term T1 for telecom services.

Mobile phones, cases, battery charges, and wireless phone services were all included in this request. Trump Mobile is not the only service bearing the President’s name. Trump’s team had earlier declared that it would introduce a digital wallet in order to stay up to date with the cryptocurrency market.

The president’s NFT collection, meme coins issued by him and First Lady Melania Trump, a stable coin bearing the Trump name, and a new Bitcoin mining company were all released after this digital wallet pitch.