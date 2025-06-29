Trump Vs Harvard: Can Student Trust The U.S. Anymore? One Day It’s “Welcome” The Next Day It’s “Blocked”

Trump Vs Harvard: In a not-so-surprising twist that, feels more like a collage drama than an immigration policy, U.S. president Donald trump has taken another U-turn, this time. The stage is Harvard university. While claiming to “honor” international student, he has also signed an executive order that practically says, “we love you, but maybe don’t come here”?

On a regular Wednesday night, while most of the world was relaxing president trump signed a very serious document. This executive order suspends the entry of foreign student coming to the U.S. only to study at Harvard university.

Now, Harvard university is not just any collage. It’s one of the top universities in the world. Student from all over- including India- dream of studying there. But now, trump has said, “Not so fast”

Key points of the Trump Vs Harvard

Detail Explanation Who is affected? International students going to Harvard What is blocked? New F, M, and J visas for Harvard students Why? National security reasons (as per Trump) What is Harvard accused of? Not giving a list of its international students to the U.S. government

In simple words, the US government wants to see the names of all internation students coming to Harvard. Since Harvard said nom the president said, “then no students”.

The money drama, funding freeze

This drama didn’t start this week. Earlier, the white house stopped $2.5 million in federal research money going to Harvard. Even worse, they threatened to block $450 million more in future funds.

So basically. “Give us the list of lose your cash”

Trump’s statement: a tale of two speeches

Just when everyone started panicking, president trump did what he does best- changed the tone the next day.

Standing in the oval office with reporters, he smiles and spoke.

we want to have foreign student some; it’s our honour to have them frankly”

So, it seems the problem isn’t with the students but with Harvard’s refusal to show who those students are. Later he said:

I think they’re starting to behave actually, if you want to know the truth

Looks like the president believes Harvard has finally agreed to cooperate though Harvard dn’t officially confirm that.

Indian student caught in the middle

Let’s not forget who is really affected here- students. And especially Indian students, who are a large part of the US academic system. According to recent report Indian students abroad 2025

Particular Data Total Indian students abroad 1.8 million Total spending by Indian families ₹6 lakh crore (about $72 billion)

That’s a lot of dream and a lot of money.

What education expert are saying

Ankita Thakkar (CEO, education street):

She said many Indian students are now dropping their U.S. plans according to her:

“Trump’s attack on Harvard is seen as a direct blow on student who want to study sincerely”

She also explained that:

U.S. visa process is already strict.

Saying students are not vetted properly is not true.

This sudden ban is scaring students.

Her message for students: wait and hold on. This storm will pass

Akshay Chaturvedi (founder, leverage Edu)

Akshay went online and gave a motivational speech (because why not, it’s 2025)

“We are student, we care about learning. We want to build lives our families can be proud of”

He reminded student that focusing on studies is still the best path. Also, he said if American doesn’t like protest, then no other country will either.

Moral of this message? Don’t panic, don’t protest too much, just keep studying.

Legal drama: Harvard fights back

Thankfully, American still has court, A federal judge in Boston came in like a referee and said, “Wait stop everything”

The judge gave a temporary pause to the ban. This means:

Harvard can still admit international students.

Student can still plan to go- at least for now.

The case will go through more legal checks before anything is final

The legal battle isn’t over, but at least student don’t have to cancel their plains right away.

So, what’s really going on?

That’s the million- dollar (or 6 lakh crore rupee) question. Here’s a simple summary.

Issue What It Means Trump says he loves students But only if colleges share their details with the government Harvard says no to sharing list Trump blocks student visas Trump says students are welcome But also says Harvard is now “behaving” by cooperating Court steps in Temporarily stops Trump’s ban

Conclusion

This isn’t the first time student were caught between government policies and political fights- and sadly, it won’t be the last. The big question is: can student trust the U.S. anymore? One day it’s “welcome” the next day it’s “blocked”. And in all this, it’s the student who have exams to give, papers to write and dreams to chase.