Trump’s Controversial Tourist Visa Policy: $1000 Fee for Speedier U.S. Entry

Trump’s Controversial Tourist Visa Policy: If you too are dreaming of traveling in America and have applied for tourist visas, then a huge news is coming for all of you. Yes, for the information of all those who have applied to visit America and are looking for an interview, Donald Trump has formulated a new policy for American tourist visas B1 and B2. Under this policy, the fast track policy is now going to be started soon to avoid the long line of Visa interviews, in which candidates are being given the benefit of getting tourist visas as soon as possible after paying $ 1000 additional.

As we said, it has been decided to implement a new policy for those who have applied for tourist visas in America, in which if a person has applied for a tourist visa and wants to avoid the long line, he can sit in the first seat of the interview by paying $1000 for fast track procedure. Let us tell you that it takes more than 1 year to get a tourist Visa Sanction. In such a situation, all those people who had been applying for so long and looking for visas have now facing a huge stir due to this new decision, because this decision will cause a deep gorge between rich and normal passengers.

What is the purpose of this proposal?

Additional fee policy has been prepared by the US government on the condition of providing an early interview appointment. This policy can be beneficial to those who want to travel in America as soon as possible. But because of this decision, candidates will have to pay $1000 additional. Explain that under this process, the applicant has already paid 185 dollars as Visa Processing Fee. In such a situation, after paying the additional pay of $1000 which means 83 thousand rupees extra , applicants will be selected for fast track procedures and their interview will be set up soon. It is being said that this process will be implemented from December 2025.

Response of Others on this policy of Donald Trump?

Donald Trump’s policy is raising objections to the US State Department’s legal advisor. They are saying that the decision of this additional cost may be contrary to the old rules of the Supreme Court. Due to this rule, financially weak applicants will miss the visa because only a limited number of visas are conducted every year. In such a situation, the person who will be able to pay $ 1000 additional for a visa, will get the visa on priority and those who cannot afford will lose the chance of visa interview.

What is The Status Of American Visa In India?

Let us tell you that there has been a long line waiting for an American visa interview in India. Candidates who have already applied are waiting. For example, 486 days in Chennai, 427 days in Mumbai, 435 days in Hyderabad, 499 in Kolkata and 432 days in Delhi have been released. In such a situation, due to the implementation of the additional fee policy of this $1000, those people who are capable of paying additional fees to travel in the US.

Although this entire policy is part of the ‘AmericaFirst Policy’ of Trump rule in which the visa process is being tightened and due to this policy the visa is also being expensive so that the competent person can come to America, under this whole process, objection is being raised by the Foreign Department of USA, but now it will be seen that how government is taking this policy further and what will be the outcome.

FAQs: Controversial Tourist Visa Policy