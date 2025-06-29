UGC NET June Exam 2025 Revised Schedule OUT: Exam dates for the UGC NET 2025 June session have been changed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On the official website, the UGC NET’s updated schedule for the June session 2025 will be made available. According to the changed schedule, the test is scheduled to start on June 25 and end on June 29. Previously, it began on June 21. According to the notice, the NTA website will provide the information about the city of the exam center ten days before the UGC NET June Exam 2025. In June 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will deliver the UGC NET in a CBT-style to 85 topics.

UGC NET Posts Details:

The positions of research scholar or assistant professor will be granted to the applicants who pass the UGC NET 2025 and are eligible for the NET JRF and assistant professorship. Below, applicants may see how these two roles vary from one another:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): Candidates who fulfill the JRF qualifications are eligible to apply for associate professor and research scholar posts. To finish their study in a particular topic, the research scholars will get stipends of 37,000 for the first two years and 42,000 starting in the third year. In addition to pursuing a career as a research researcher, individuals who meet the requirements for the JRF may also apply for assistant professor positions at other universities.

Assistant Professors: Candidates who pass the eligibility test for the assistant professor job may apply to teach at various colleges and institutions. Candidates may also submit applications for PhD programs. However, those who meet the requirements for the PhD will not be able to receive any government funding to finish their studies.

UGC NET June Exam 2025 Important Exam Features

Exam’s goal: The purpose of the test is to ascertain a candidate’s eligibility for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), an assistant professor position, or both at Indian colleges and universities. in addition to Ph.D. admissions.

Exam Authority: NTA is the exam authority.

Exam Format: Three hours of MCQ-style questions on Paper 1 (common for all candidates) and Paper 2 (subject-specific).

Who can appear?

Category UR/General category candidate 3rd Gender/Scheduled Caste/OBC-NCL/Scheduled Tribes/PwD 3rd Gender/Scheduled Caste/OBC-NCL/Scheduled Tribes/PwD 3rd Gender/Scheduled Caste/OBC-NCL/Scheduled Tribes/ PwD 3rd Gender/Scheduled Caste/OBC-NCL/Scheduled Tribes/PwD Ph.D. Degree Holders 55% marks and relaxation (from 55% to 50%) for those candidates who completed PG before September 19, 1991.

Candidates took tests in 85 subjects relating to their PG.

Exam sessions and mode: CBT mode, two times a year, in the months of June and December.

Validity of UGC NET 2025 Score:

Posts Validity for PhD entrance 1-Year Ass. Professor Lifetime JRF Three Years

Exam Duration: It takes 3 hours to complete the exam.

Steps to Download City Intimation Slip 2025 for UGC NET June Exam 2025

On the official website, the NTA will release the UGC NET city notification slip 2025 for every test date in the June session. The instructions to download the UGC NET city notification slip are as follows:

Visit the NTA’s official website .

. After that, press the “UGC NET 2025 Advanced City Intimation” option.

option. Enter the required login information, such as your application number, birthdate, security pin, etc.

Press the “Submit” button.

Now, the City Intimation Slip 2025 will be displayed.

Check and download the exam city for the 2025 UGC NET exam.

Steps to Download Admit Card for UGC NET June Exam 2025

First Step: Visit the NTA’s official website .

Visit the . Second Step: Search for the “UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card Download” option and press on it.

Search for the option and press on it. Third Step: Enter your application number, your birth date, and the given security code.

Enter your application number, your birth date, and the given security code. Fourth Step: Type in your login information.

Type in your login information. Fifth Step: To utilize the admission card on exam day, download and print it.

Exam Pattern for UGC NET June Exam 2025

The UGC-NET test is administered in a single, continuous three-hour session and is divided into two portions, each of which includes objective multiple-choice questions. 100 points are awarded for Paper I and 200 points for Paper II. All question papers, with the exception of language tests, are only accessible in Hindi and English, and applicants are required to reply in the language they choose while registering.

For individuals seeking Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) or assistant professorial jobs in Indian colleges and universities, UGC-NET is the entry point, conducted in two sections: subject-specific Paper 2 and teaching and research aptitude Paper 1. For many prospective students, the fact that this CBT-mode test has no negative marking is a comfort. Below are the specifics of the UGC NET test format for 2025.

UGC NET Paper Number of Questions Marks Paper 1 50 100 Paper 2 100 200 Total 150 300

Policy for UGC NET June Exam 2025 Reservations

In compliance with India’s reservation policy norms, applicants are subject to the UGC NET reservation policy. The table below allows candidates to view the reservation policy by category:

Category Reservation of seats (In %) Scheduled Castes (SC) 15 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.5 OBC and Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) 27 General-Economically Weaker Sections (General- EWS) 10 Individuals with disabilities (PwD) who have at least 40% of a disability 5

UGC NET June Exam 2025 Updates Exam Schedule

The NTA updated the UGC NET 2025 test date for the June session on its official website.

UGC NET June 2025 Important Date Exam Date 25 June to 29 June, 2025 Notification Release 16 April, 2025 Official Website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June Exam 2025 Preparation Advice

To improve their chances of passing the UGC NET June Exam 2025 and earning high scores, students should review the last-minute study advice. Here are some last-minute study tips for applicants taking the UGC NET.

Instead of speculating on the correct response, the candidates should concentrate on accuracy. Although there is no negative marking system on the UGC NET June Exam 2025, applicants must answer the questions they are fully familiar with and then use guesswork to complete the other questions.