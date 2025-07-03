UP DElEd Result 2025 Link, डाउनलोड करें 2nd and 4th सेमेस्टर मार्कशीट

UP DElEd Result 2025 Link: All those candidates who are doing two-year diploma courses of BTC D.eL.eD of Uttar Pradesh and recently appeared in the 2nd and 4th semester examinations, let us tell them that soon the results of Uttar Pradesh BTC will be released on the official website. These UP DElEd Result 2025 links will be released semester-wise. Recently, all those candidates who had given the second and fourth semester examinations will be released soon, after which the candidates get the direction and clarity of their upcoming career.

For the information of readers, let us know that Uttar Pradesh BTC, or Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate, now called Diploma in Elementary Education, is a two-year training course in which candidates get training to become primary and junior primary level teachers. After completing this course, candidates are selected by various schools in which they can teach primary or junior classes. The main objective of the D.El.Ed. course is to prepare teachers through modern educational technology so that they can provide quality teaching to children at the primary level.

UP DElEd Result 2025 Link

It is very important for the teacher to complete the D.El.Ed. course. If a candidate wants to be appointed as a teacher in a government or private school, then it is mandatory to pass D.El.Ed. On the other hand, if they want to sit in examinations like TET in the future, then it is mandatory for them to complete this course. There are a total of 4 semesters in this course.

This course is 2 years. Recently the examination was conducted under this course. Let us tell you, the 2nd semester examination was formed between April 3 and April 5. At the same time, the 4th semester examination was constituted on 7 April and 9 April, the UP DElEd Result 2025 of which will be released on the UP BTC Result 2025 official website soon.

UP BTC D.el.ed 2nd and 4th Result 2025

As we said, UP BTC D.el.ed examinations have ended in the month of April. In such a situation, it is being speculated that these updeledinfo.in results for 2025 will be released soon. However, according to some websites, the UP DElEd Result 2025 Link will soon be officially activated. After this, candidates will be able to download their results by visiting the official website of UP BTC D.El.Ed. At the same time, some websites say that these results can be released anytime after 9 June 2025.

How to Check UP BTC D.el.ed 2nd and 4th Semester Result 2025?

The result of the UP DElEd 2nd and 4th Semester 2025 will soon be released on the official website .

will soon be released on the . To see the results, the candidates first have to visit BTCExams.in , this official website.

, this official website. On the homepage of this website, the candidate has to first click on the UP DElEd Result 2025 Link.

After clicking on the option of the result, the candidate comes in front of the semester.

Candidates have to select the option of their semester, such as UP BTC D.el.ed 2nd and 4th Semester Result.

After clicking here, a new page comes in front of the candidate; here you have to enter details like roll number and date of birth.

After entering the details, the candidate has to click on the option to submit.

After clicking on the option to submit, the candidate’s marksheet comes on the screen.

comes on the screen. The candidate will have to download this marksheet and take a printout of it for future convenience.

UP BTC DElEd 2nd and 4th Semester Result 2025 Details

As we said, the results of UP BTC D.el.ed will be released soon. After downloading the UP BTC DElEd 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Semester Exam Result 2025, the candidates have to see these results carefully. The following information is mentioned in these results.

Candidate subject-wise marks

Theory and practical marks

Candidate’s 2nd and 4th semester marks and total percentage

Passed position

Other details of the candidate, like roll number, name, date of birth, etc.

What after UP BTC D.el.ed Result 2025?

After the results of UP BTC D.el.ed, if the candidates successfully pass the four semesters, then they can apply for other courses in the future when TET CTET.

On the other hand, if a candidate fails, he can apply for a supplementary exam or back paper examination. Candidates who fail in the first, second, and third semesters can start studying for a further semester along with giving old papers.

If candidates cannot clear UP BTC D.el.ed 2025

If a candidate fails in the 2nd or 4th semester of UP BTC D.el.ed 2025, he can apply for a supplementary exam.

Before applying, the candidate has to check the candidate’s theory or practical marks.

After this, the candidate will have to apply for back paper or supplementary paper.

The supplementary examination is usually conducted a few months after the main examination.

For this, notifications are issued on the official website.

All those candidates who have failed in any semester will have to fill out the paper form and pay the application fee.

will have to fill out the paper form and pay the application fee. After this, they have to start preparing for the back paper subject so that they can perform better and pass the exam.

Conclusion: UP DElEd Result 2025 Link

Thus, for all those candidates who appeared in the second and fourth semester examinations of Uttar Pradesh BTC D.El.Ed. 2025 and are now eagerly waiting for their results, the wait for all of them is going to end soon. UP BTC D.el.ed is soon going to release the results of the second and fourth semesters of 2025 on the official website.