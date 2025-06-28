UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 – Exam on 22nd Aug, Get hall ticket at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025: The preliminary results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 have been released by UPSC. 14,161 applicants are now eligible to take the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025. Official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in has offered the results. The results of the 2025 Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on June 11.

The Commission has also released the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 date in addition to the UPSC CSE preliminary exam result status. You can stay here an dread the whole article on UPSC CSE Mains Examination till the end to know more about the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 including date of releasing admit card etc.

UPSC CSE Mains

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025

UPSC 2025 is being conducted in three stages of exam including Prelims, Mains and the Interview. Keep reading the article below to know the other important details of the UPSC Notification 2025 PDF if you are an aspiration candidate who wants to appear in UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025.

UPSC has announced a total of 979 Vacancies for various posts like IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS, etc.

All shortlisted candidates are required to complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Mains stage now that the UPSC Prelims 2025 results are available. Aspirants should start concentrating on their preparation, particularly for essay writing, General Studies papers, and optional subjects, as the next round will be a descriptive exam starting on August 22.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025: Key Highlights

Particulars Details Exam Name UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Level National UPSC Mains Date August 22, 2025 Number of Papers 9 (7 merit + 2 qualifying) Mode of Exam Pen & Paper (Offline) Medium of Exam English / Hindi Total Marks (Written Exam) 1750 (excluding qualifying papers) Official Website https://upsc.gov.in/

UPSC CSE Mains Hall Ticket 2025

The Union Public Service Commission will release the official UPSC CSE Mains Hall Ticket 2025 soon, most likely in the second week of August 2025. The UPSC e-Admit Card for the Civil Services Prelims exam was released on May 13, 2025.

It is an important document issued by the UPSC to appear in the Civil Services Prelims, Mains and Interview. Details such as UPSC exam date, UPSC exam time, venue and guidelines to be followed on the day of the exam will be printed on the admit card. Candidates should download their e-admit card well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without a valid UPSC CSE Mains Hall Ticket 2025. The admit card copy serves as a proof for the identity of the candidates appearing for the prestigious civil services exam.

How to check the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out?

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 - Exam on 22nd Aug, Get hall ticket at upsc.gov.in 3

Step 2: After you arrive at the homepage, select “Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2025 results.”.

Step 3: Candidates will receive a PDF file after clicking the UPSC CSE Mains Result link.

Step 4: Candidates can verify whether their roll number appears on the list after opening the PDF file.

UPSC CSE Mains Result Link at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in

For the Mains stage, all chosen applicants must complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF). Aspirants should start concentrating on their preparation, particularly for essay writing, General Studies papers, and optional subjects, as the next round will be a descriptive exam starting on August 22. The results of the 2025 Civil Services Mains Examination will be soon released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The results will be accessible on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, and are published as a PDF with the roll numbers of eligible applicants. The UPSC Mains exam, which is set to start on August 22, is open to candidates who passed the preliminary exam.

A specific date for the admit card of the UPSC CSE Mains Exam is not yet disclosed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The results later which included a list of the roll numbers of the candidates selected to take the Mains exam, will be soon made public immediately without prior notice.

How can the UPSC CSE Mains Result be accessed in PDF format?

The results of the 2025 Civil Services Mains Examination will be made available as a downloadable PDF file by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). To find out if their roll number is one of those selected for the UPSC CSE Mains exam, candidates can go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Pattern

Name of Exam No. of Papers Type of Questions Maximum Marks UPSC Prelims Exam 2 Papers (GS 1 & CSAT Papers) Objective 400 UPSC Mains Exam 9 Papers Descriptive 1750 IAS Interview – Personality Test 275 Total Marks UPSC Mains + Interview Marks = 2025 Marks

What is the total number questions subject-wise?

There are a lot of questions about the following topics.

Economy: 17 questions

Environment: 10 questions

Geography: 14 questions

History, Art and Culture: 16 questions

Polity and Governance: 15 questions

General Science and Technology: 15 questions

Miscellaneous : 13 questions

Stay tuned for more details and up-to-date information on UPSC preliminary results, including how to download the results, the direct link to the results, and what the selected candidates will do next. The Mains exams, which are scheduled to start on August 22, 2025, will be open to those who were able to pass the preliminary exams. When the official announcement is made, keep checking back here.

Top Searched Questions :-