UPSC CSE Mains Registration 2025 Link: UPSC CSE Mains के लिए 25 जून तक करें आवेदन, परीक्षा 22 अगस्त को

UPSC CSE Mains Registration 2025: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025 results and the UPSC CSE Mains registration schedule have been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CSE Mains Registration 2025 official notice is available to candidates at upsc.gov.in. A written test and a personality test/interview will be part of the UPSC CSE Mains 2025, for which 14,161 candidates have qualified.

On the official UPSC website, the UPSC CSE Mains exam application period will starts from June 16 to June 25. A ₹200 registration fee must be paid by applicants; however, female candidates and those who fall under the SC, ST, or PwBD categories are exempt from paying this fee.

UPSC CSE Mains Registration 2025 Link

The results of the 2025 Civil Services (CSE) Preliminary Exam have been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CSE Mains registration process will open on June 16 after 14,161 candidates successfully passed the Mains exam. Upsc.gov.in is the official website where candidates can apply for UPSC CSE Mains until June 25. The date of the UPSC CSE Mains is set for August 22.

To appear in the Mains, candidates who passed the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 must complete the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). Candidates must log in to the UPSC website’s One Time Registration (OTR) portal, complete the application, and upload the necessary files in order to submit a DAF-I. Click “Submit” after paying the UPSC CSE Mains application fee. Print out the UPSC CSE Mains application form after saving it as a PDF.

UPSC Mains Registration 2025 Overview

Particulars Details Exam Name UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025 Conducting By Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Level National Number of Papers 9 (7merit + 2 qualifying) Mode of Exam Offline Medium of Exam English / Hindi Total Marks (Written Exam) 1750 (excluding qualifying papers) Personality Test Marks 275 Total Marks (Final Merit) 2025 Official Website www.upsc.gov.in

UPSC 2025 Exam Calendar Released

The UPSC 2025 annual exam schedule for the 2025 UPSC recruitment exam has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission. Dates for notifications, application forms, and tentative exam dates are all included in the UPSC exam calendar. The UPSC 2025 exam calendar is available to candidates on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the published UPSC exam calendar 2025, the scheduled UPSC RT/Examination will take place on January 11, 2025, and will run for two days. Then, on February 9, 2025, there will be the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination and the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination. Additional tests, like the, are also scheduled.

UPSC CSE Mains Registration 2025

Step 1: Go to UPSC’s official website (upsc.gov.in or UPSCline.nic.in)

Step 2: Enter your One-Time Registration (OTR) information to log in.

Step 3: Complete the Mains exam’s Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I).

Step 4: Pay the application fee (if any) and upload the necessary files.

Step 5: Before June 25, 2025, review and submit.

The Mains are set to start on August 22, 2025, after the preliminary exam, which was held on May 25, 2025, was concluded.

DAF-1 form for UPSC CSE Mains Registration 2025

Use the UPSC website’s One Time Registration (OTR) portal to log in. Then, fill out the UPSC CSE Mains DAF-I application form with your information, attach supporting documentation, pay the application fee, and click “Submit.” Save the UPSC CSE Mains application form in PDF format and print a copy.

How to obtain the PDF merit list for UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025?

In order to obtain the UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF, candidates must go to the UPSC . gov . in website and select the UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF link. The UPSC CSE Mains Merit List 2025 PDF will be available for download; save it to your computer and print a copy of it.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 PDF?

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Click the PDF link for the UPSC CSE Mains Merit List 2025.You can download the UPSC CSE Mains Merit List 2025 PDF. Take a printout of the UPSC CSE Mains Merit List 2025 PDF after saving it.

