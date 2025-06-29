US Army Pay Chart 2025: Check United States Army Pay Rates 2025 Rank Wise

US Army Pay Chart 2025: The majority of US Army salaries rose 4-5 percent in 2025 compared to 2024. Active duty members of the Coast Guard, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force are eligible to use the military pay tables below. However, in the junior enlisted ranks of E-1 through E-4 and E-5s, the army will give a 14 percent raise to those with the fewest years of service. Their January paychecks will show the first 4.5 percent, and on April 1st, the remaining amount will start to be paid. We have the updated US Army Pay Chart 2025 for you.

Every January, at the beginning of the year, military personnel automatically receive pay increases. Prior to calculating your monthly receiving, you should review the US Army Pay Rates 2025 Rank Wise. The 1st paycheck of the year for the service members reflects the change.

US Army Pay Chart 2025 Overview

About US Military Pay Charts 2025 Counrty USA Year 2025 Salary Increased By 4.5% over 2024 Official Website www.dfas.mil

US Army Pay Rates 2025 Rank Wise

The majority of US Army salaries rose 4.5 percent in 2025 over 2024. However, army troops in the junior enlisted ranks of E-1 through E-4 and E-5s who have the fewest years of service will receive a 14 percent raise. The first 4.5 percent will appear on their January paychecks, and the full amount will begin to be paid on April 1. January marks the beginning of the year, and the US Army Pay Chart 2025 automatically increases. The adjustment is acknowledged for military personnel during their first pay period of the year.

What Elements Affect US Army Salary?

The primary source of income for a service member is their basic pay. However, your paycheck is likely to include numerous tax-free allowances in addition to specific compensation based on your military specializations, qualifications, or duty location. All of these things are part of the typical military salary, pay, or compensation.

Basic pay is influenced by pay grade and years of service

Tax-free benefits include the Basic Allowance for Housing and other benefits that make up total compensation. Military specialties, qualifications, or duty station may all be factors in determining special compensation.

2025 US Army Pay Rates by Rank

Use the table below to view the US Army Pay Chart 2025 by rank:

Enlisted Pay Rates E-1 (Private) $2,319 per month (less than 2 years of service) E-4 (Corporal) $3,027-$3,676 per month (depending on years of service) E-6 (Staff Sergeant) $3,277-$4,585 per month (depending on years of service) Officer Pay Rates O-1 (Second Lieutenant) $3,999-$5,031 per month (depending on years of service) O-4 (Major) $6,064-$9,075 per month (depending on years of service)

What Causes the Salary Increase in the US Army?

The military sets an annual pay increase to approximate the increase in private-sector wages and salaries nationwide.

The Employment Cost Index, which is calculated numerous times a year by the Department of Labor, is the basis for this increase. The military calculates the percentage pay increase for the next year based on the October ECI year-over-year change. Congress may, however, override this automatic amount, just as it did in 2025.

Benefits Of Joining The United States Army

The Following Are Some Advantages You Should Be Aware Of US Army Pay Chart 2025 :

Provides A Pathway To US Citizenship

Gives People Access To A Range Of Learning Opportunities, Including Financial Aid For Tuition

Offers Opportunities For Career Growth

Offers Competitive Compensation And A Steady Job

Gives Housing Allowances

Provides Excellent Medical Care

Provides Retirement Benefits

How Can I Apply for 2025 Online US Army Recruitment?

Follow these steps to apply online for US Army recruitment in 2025 as a foreign applicant.

Go to The US military’s recruitment website https://www.dfas.mil/.

As soon as the website loads, create a profile.

After creating an account, log in.

The “ apply ” button needs to be selected.

” button needs to be selected. Among other things, give them your background check, resume, and any other documents they might need.

they might need. After confirming that all the information is accurate, click “Send” to submit.

