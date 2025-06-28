US Student Visa Interview 2025, Resume With New Rules – Know New Social Media Rules In Detail

US Student Visa Interview 2025: Thousands of Indian students who dream of studying abroad apply for a US visa every year. At present, many strict and new rules are being implemented by the US Visa Department for all these students for US Student Visa Interview 2025. Recently, once again new rules of US Student Visa Interview 2025 related to visas have been implemented by the US. These new rules can bring relief to some students, while some students may worry. Let us tell you that the US State Department has resumed the process of Student Visa Interview (F1 J1 and m1) from 20 June 2025, but has also added some important twists to this process.

As we all know, till some time ago the US State Department had stopped the Student Visa Interview, but now this process is being reconstituted from 20 June. Through this process, Student Visa Interviews F1 J1 m1 are being taken again. However, now the applicants have to follow some special rules in which the applicants will also have to get their social media accounts checked. Yes, this new rule is not just a formality but is the direct beginning of a sensitive investigation.

New Rules of US Student Visa Interview 2025

For some time now, the procedures are being made stricter and tougher for students who dream of getting a visa in America. In such a situation, all the students giving interviews for student visas will now have to give information about social media accounts to the US officials. During this time, all the students will have to keep all social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit in public mode so that the US consulate officer can investigate the social media activities of all the students.

On the basis of the information provided by the student, the activities of the students of the last 5 years will be investigated by the officials. During this time, the posts shared by the student, the posts liked, comments, political views, religious inclinations etc. will be specially examined. In this entire process, if any such post is found which shows anti-American ideology or any such activity is found which proves to be a threat to America, then the student’s visa is rejected.

What is the reason for America implementing this new rule?

Let us tell you that the main reason for America implementing this new rule is being told as the national security of America. American officials say that the mental ideology of any person can be detected from social media and from here the mental ideology can also be changed. In such a situation, the investigation of the social media account shows whether the candidate receiving the visa has a feeling of dissatisfaction or fanaticism against the American system, institution or government.

What will be the effect of this new rule on Indian students?

Due to this US Student Visa Interview 2025 new rule, there may be a delay in the visa processing of Indian students because now the visa application process will become longer.

because now the visa application process will become longer. Due to additional investigation, visa processing will take more time.

Apart from this, the visa of those students who have shared any kind of political post or made funny comments in the last 5 years can be hindered.

who have shared any kind of political post or made funny comments in the last 5 years can be hindered. This decision of the US government has created a state of fear and confusion among Indian students because this step ends the freedom of expression of the students.

Special guidelines for students