US to Resume Student Visas for Harvard, Universities to provide List of Foreign Students to US Administration

US to Resume Student Visas for Harvard: Trump is now changing his statement to invite international students to study at Harvard and other elite institutes in the USA. In the latest press conference, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is honored to host foreign students. Earlier the Trump administration stopped international admissions at Harvard University, which affected millions of overseas students who are looking to enroll in Harvard. Now they all can get admission to the university by following strict guidelines of the US Administration and university guidelines.

US to Resume Student Visas for Harvard Again

Donald Trump earlier ordered to stop international visas for students who want to study at Harvard University on Wednesday, which created a big concern among educators and students, but on the next day he changed his tone and told the media, “We want to have foreign students come.” It’s our honor to have them, frankly. However, he also added a few conditions for universities to provide data of the students for the purpose of US security concerns. Currently Harvard University is negotiating with US authorities and is likely to provide the list of the students to the authorities to continue their tax benefits and federal funds to conduct research.

Trump stopped student visa for Harvard University earlier

Donald Trump earlier stopped international students from studying at Harvard University as the university was not providing a list of the international students to the US authorities. The Trump Administration and Harvard University were in discussion worldwide in the past week due to federal restrictions on international students in the university. The federal administration is demanding to get a list of the international students standing in Harvard University and the specific course that they are pursuing.

University Did not provide the list of the students to the Trump administration to protect student privacy. But according to the US administration, it is important to check the list of the international students to ensure US security concerns. In response to not providing the data of students, US authorities stopped F, M, and J visas for international students to study at Harvard University.

Trump may stop federal funding to Harvard University

Apart from stopping the international visa, the US administration has also stopped the federal funding of $2.5 million for research work at the university. They also threatened to stop the additional funding of approximately $450 million or more if the university did not disclose the data of students on their campus to the government of the USA. It is a big concern for universities, as it will not only restrict international students but will also limit them from conducting research and other initiatives due to lack of funding.

Universities to provide List of Foreign Students to US Administration, Latest Announcement

In the latest announcement from President Donald Trump, he disclosed that Harvard University is going to give the list of the international students to the US government. He said that they are honored to welcome international students to the country to study at elite institutes, including Harvard, Columbia, and others, but they only want a list of the students. He emphasized the importance of transparency between US authorities and institutes in the country to ensure our security concerns and discussed that there is no problem sharing a list of the students with the government.

Once the university agrees to provide a list of the students offering different courses in the university to the government, that government will again start to give international student visas to study at Harvard and other universities. However, Trump told the media that universities are starting to behave actually and clarified that they did not want to stop international students in their country but only wanted to vet them closely.

Impact on students

Parents and students are changing their plan to study in the USA after seeing multiple disputes among the government and agencies in the US, as earlier they started with H1B visa registration and are now coming on international student visas. However, existing students studying in these universities are advised by multiple authorities and organizations to focus on their studies and not participate in any activity or protest that is not okay with US security concerns.