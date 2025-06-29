Uttarakhand Police Constable Salary 2025: Check Pay Scale, In‑Hand Salary & Allowances

Uttarakhand Police Constable Salary 2025: The salary structure for the Uttarakhand Police Constable position in 2025 presents a favorable career trajectory with guaranteed advancement opportunities. Newly appointed constables can anticipate a monthly salary between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100. This base salary, supplemented by various allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA), facilitates a comfortable standard of living.

In addition to financial compensation, the Constable role offers numerous advantages, including job satisfaction and a stable career environment. The department is committed to providing extensive training to develop the skills of its workforce. Furthermore, personnel benefit from additional perks, including medical insurance and retirement plans.

Uttarakhand Police Constable Salary 2025

Uttarakhand Police Constable Salary 2025 aims to elucidate the comprehensive salary framework, job responsibilities, benefits, and opportunities for professional growth associated with the Uttarakhand Police Constable position, thereby assisting prospective candidates in appreciating the advantages of this career choice. Uttarakhand Police Constable Salary 2025 package is a significant consideration for those aspiring to join the force, with a starting salary typically ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month, translating to an annual compensation of approximately Rs ₹2.6 lakh to ₹8.29 lakh. Detailed insights into the in-hand salary, job profile, allowances, and prospects for career advancement and promotion are provided on this page.

Uttarakhand Police Constable Salary Structure

Pay Scale Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100 Pay Level Level 3 Basic Pay Rs 21,700 Allowances DA, HRA, TA, etc Annual Package INR 4 LPA and INR 5 LPA

Uttarakhand Police Constable Job Description 2025

The position of a Police Constable in Uttarakhand encompasses a range of duties and responsibilities assigned by senior law enforcement personnel. A fundamental aspect of this role is the preparation of daily reports, which must be submitted in a timely manner to higher-ranking officials. Another essential duty involves conducting regular patrols to maintain public order and safety. Constables are required to remain alert, respond to disturbances, and foster a secure environment for the community. Furthermore, they provide assistance to senior officers at crime scenes. Engaging with the public is a crucial component of the role, as constables are responsible for receiving complaints, documenting issues, and taking appropriate actions.

These tasks necessitate a strong commitment and the capacity to manage diverse situations effectively. The primary obligation of individuals appointed as Uttarakhand Police Constables is to uphold law and order within their designated areas. For those aspiring to pursue a career in law enforcement, the position of Uttarakhand Police Constable presents an excellent opportunity. Below are the duties associated with the Uttarakhand Police Constable Job Profile:

To aid in the investigation, prevention, and detection of crime within the assigned locality.

To maintain accurate records, prepare necessary reports, and execute all administrative tasks as directed by superiors.

To assist senior officials in the investigation of various crime scenes.

To address public concerns, respond to emergencies, and de-escalate tense situations.

Salary structure for Uttarakhand Police Constables in 2025

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the availability of 2000 positions for Constable District Police (Male) and Constable PAC / IRB (Male) within the Uttarakhand Police Department. Candidates who are selected for these roles will receive a starting salary of Rs 21,700, along with applicable allowances. This salary may be subject to increases over time, contingent upon performance, experience, and promotions. In addition to understanding the salary structure, applicants are encouraged to review the Uttarakhand Police Constable Job Profile to ensure that the responsibilities align with their professional aspirations.

This section elaborates on the pay structure for the Uttarakhand Police Constable position. Classified as a Group C role, the Police Constable position is designated at Level 3, with a grade pay of Rs 1800. Newly appointed candidates must undergo a compulsory training period, during which they will receive a basic salary that includes Dearness Allowance (DA). The monthly salary for this position is Rs 21,700, with the potential for gross pay to reach Rs 38,625. Furthermore, the role is accompanied by a variety of allowances and benefits, which collectively enhance the overall remuneration package.

Salary slip for a constable in the Uttarakhand Police

The salary slip for Uttarakhand Police Constables contains comprehensive details regarding the remuneration of the personnel, encompassing basic pay, grade pay, various allowances, and deductions. This document serves as an essential resource for employees, facilitating processes such as loan applications, income tax payments, and verification of employment status.

Uttarakhand Police Constable Compensation: Benefits and Allowances

Individuals seeking the position of Uttarakhand Police Constable should be well-informed about the various allowances and benefits that accompany the basic salary to prevent any misunderstandings in the future. The salary for Uttarakhand Police Constables is complemented by attractive allowances and benefits. Below is a comprehensive overview of the perks and allowances included in the salary package for Uttarakhand Police Constables. This section outlines the various allowances and benefits that these officers are entitled to, which are in accordance with government regulations.

These allowances are designed to promote a reasonable standard of living and to assist with everyday expenses. Common allowances include Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance, Ration Money, and Uniform Allowance. These supplementary benefits significantly improve the overall compensation package, providing financial assistance for essential needs and job-related expenses. It is crucial to understand that the complete range of benefits is available only after candidates have been formally inducted into the police force.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

Medical Allowance

Other Allowances

Check the following table to get complete details

Pay Level 3 Basic Pay Rs 21700 Grade Pay Rs 2000 House Rent Allowance Rs 5208 Dearness Allowance Rs 3689 Travel Allowance Rs 4212 Ration Money Rs 3636 Gross Monthly Salary Rs 38625

Career Advancement and Promotion for Uttarakhand Police Constables

Individuals appointed to the position of Uttarakhand Police Constable have promising prospects for career advancement. Their opportunities for promotion are largely contingent upon their job performance and accumulated experience. Successful completion of departmental examinations may lead to elevation to higher ranks, which can substantially enhance their salary and associated benefits within the Uttarakhand Police framework.

FAQs: Uttarakhand Police Constable salary 2025