Vidyadhan Scholarship 2025: ₹10,000 for Class 10 Bihar Board Students | Apply by 20 July

Vidyadhan Scholarship 2025: A special scholarship is being run for the candidates who have passed 10th from Bihar Board. The name of this scholarship is Vidyadhan Scholarship, Vidyadhan Scholarship is a prestigious initiative which is being run by Sarojini Damodaran Foundation. This scholarship has been started by the co-founder of Infosys, whose main objective is to provide education facilities to the economically weaker and backward class students of Bihar state.

2025 Application Date and Important Details

Let us tell you that this scholarship not only provides financial assistance but also provides help to the students from time to time like guidance, online test, interview. Through this scholarship, skill training is also provided to the students so that the students of Bihar state become financially capable after 10th as well as full of confidence. Let us tell you that the application process has started under this scholarship scheme and the last date for application has been fixed as 20 July 2025. In such a situation, all those students of Bihar state who have passed 10th and have taken admission in 11th can apply for scholarship.

As we told, this scholarship is being operated for 10th passed candidates of Bihar state. Apart from Bihar, this scholarship is also being operated in states like Gujarat, UP, Karnataka, for which the application process can be formed separately by selecting the state on the portal. The main objective of Vidyadhan Scholarship is to encourage students to study after 10th so that the students do not leave studies after 10th but get further education and complete their studies till 12th and fulfill their dreams. The main objective of this scholarship is to raise the level of education so that children from needy families can get financial assistance to complete their studies.

Latest Update: Application Deadline Extended to 20 July 2025

As per the latest update from the official Vidyadhan portal (vidyadhan.org):

Application start date : 1 June 2025

Application last date : 20 July 2025

: Shortlisting & Interviews : August 2025

Scholarship disbursement: September 2025

Objective of Vidyadhan Scholarship

The main objective of Vidyadhan Scholarship is to provide quality education to economically weaker students so that education facilities reach as many students as possible and students continue their studies even after 10th. Through scholarship, the best and meritorious students are selected and an amount of ₹ 10000 is provided to them as an incentive so that the confidence of these students remains intact and other students can also get inspiration from it.

Under this scheme, students are provided guidance along with financial assistance so that they can decide on a better career. Due to the scheme, the level of education in the state of Bihar is improving significantly and the number of students dropping out of studies after 10th is also decreasing.

What are the Benefits of this Scheme

Due to this scheme, after 10th, students get an annual assistance of ₹ 10000 to study 11th.Under the scheme, along with financial assistance, students are also provided academic guidance, career guidance, guidance for personal development. In this scheme, if the student performs well in 11th and 12th, then they are also provided a scholarship for the undergraduate.

That is, for the next 3 years, they are provided financial assistance of ₹ 10000 every year. Through the scheme, students are also trained for online test interviews etc. Along with this, skill training is also provided to the students as per their choice. Apart from this, students are also sent out for interviews and their travel expenses are also borne.

Eligibility Criteria Vidyadhan Scholarship 2025

To apply under this scheme, the student must be a resident of Bihar state. The benefit of the scheme will be given to those students who have passed class 10th. To avail the benefits of this scheme, the student must have more than 75% marks in class 10th.If the student is disabled, then he must have more than 65% marks. Under the scheme, the family income of the student is also seen. Students whose family income is less than 2 lakhs are given priority in this scheme. However, this cut off and income details may vary in different states. In some states, this cut off can be more than 85%.

Document of Vidyadhan Scholarship 2025

To avail the scholarship, the student must have the following documents

Student’s mark sheet

Student’s income certificate

Student’s passport size photo

Student’s identity certificate

Disability certificate

Student’s residence certificate

Student’s Aadhaar card

Student’s family certificate

Student’s bank account details

Student’s family ration card etc.

Application Process Vidyadhan Scholarship 2025

To avail this scheme, the student has to visit this portal vidyadhan.org.

On the home page of this portal , the student has to click on the option of Apply for Scholarship and then click on the option of Bihar +2 Scholarship.

However, different states are given details for different states.

After clicking here, the students have to complete the registration process.

After the registration process is completed, the students have to login with the login credentials and fill the application form.

In the application form, the student has to enter complete details and upload the documents.

To upload the documents , the student has to click on the submit option.

After clicking on the submit option, the student applies for this scheme.

The verification process of the student is constituted on the basis of the applications provided by the student. If needed, sometimes online tests or interviews are also constituted. After this, the final list of selected students is prepared. The students who are added to the final list are provided financial assistance of ₹ 10000 every year.

Conclusion: Vidyadhan Scholarship 2025

As we said, the application process has started in this scheme and the last date to apply has been fixed as 20 July 2025. The final selection list and scholarship amount will be released by August September. Thus, it is important for all those students who want to get the benefit of scholarship to develop on this portal in time and complete the application process as soon as possible and avail the scholarship.