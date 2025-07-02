What’s Next For GOP Efforts To Repeal Obamacare: Imaginary a party trying to shut down the shop where their own people are standing in line. That’s exactly what’s happening in the U.S. right now. The republican party (also called GOP) is trying to cut Obamacare, officially called to affordable care act (ACA). But guess what? New KFF poll shows more republican than democrats are using it.

Even more shocking- most of these republicans are trump supporters (MAGA group). Now, this gets even funnier when you realize the GOP is just passed a big bill that could take away insurance from millions, including their own loyal voters. Let’s break this down in easy language.

What is going on in the U.S?

In may 2025, the GOP-Led house of representative passed a huge tax and spending bill. This bill includes:

$900 billion cut to health programs like Medicare and the ACA

Cuts to clean energy tax credits

Several of Donald trump’s old policies back under a new name: “The big bull bill”

now, the bill is being discussed in the senate, and the GOP wants it passed before 4th of July.

Breaking news: GOP voters are using Obamacare the most

A KFF (kaiser family foundation) poll from may 2025 shows:

45% of ACA users are republican

35% are democrats

And more than 75% of republican users are form the MAGA group

MAGA republican: 31% of all ACA users

This means republican are the biggest customer of Obamacare, even though their leaders want to cut it.

Who uses Obama care (ACA) plan?

Political Group Percentage of ACA Users Republicans 45% MAGA Republicans 31% (out of total) Democrats 35% Independents/Others 20% (estimated)

Why more republican use Obamacare?

There are two main reasons:

More republicans are self employed

ACA is mostly used by people who:

Don’t get insurance from work

Aren’t on Medicare or Medicaid

Work for themselves or own small business

And data shows: 5.5% of republican become entrepreneurs Only 3.7% of democrats do

So, republicans are more likely to need private health plans and ACA is their go- to option.

Self-employed political groups

Political Group Entrepreneurship Rate Republicans 5.5% Democrats 3.7%

Many red states didn’t expand Medicaid

The ACA allowed states to expand Medicaid to help poor people. But 10 states said no. these states are:

States Without Medicaid Expansion

Alabama Florida Georgia Kansas Mississippi South Carolina Tennessee Texas Wisconsin Wyoming

Here is the fun fact: these above mentioned all states are trump in 2024 election.

So, low-income states in these states don’t get Medicaid. Instead, they qualify for heavily subsidized ACA plans. And who lives in these states? Mostly republican voters.

Non- expansion states: trump strongholds

State Expanded Medicaid? Trump 2024 State? Alabama No Yes Florida No Yes Georgia No Yes Kansas No Yes Mississippi No Yes South Carolina No Yes Tennessee No Yes Texas No Yes Wisconsin No Yes Wyoming No Yes

What happens if this bill becomes law?

If the senate passed the “big beautiful bill” without extending tax credit for ACA, then according to the congression budget office (CBO).

15 million American will lose health insurance

A large number of them are republican

Yes, the party may end up cutting insurance for its own supporters. That’s like taking an umbrella away during a rainstorm- because you don’t like the color.

Possible result of GOP Bill

What Happens Result ACA tax credits expire Health plans become costly ACA plan becomes unaffordable 15 million may lose coverage Who is affected the most? Low-income Republicans

Why republican hare the ACA name- but love its benefits

Despite years of political attacks on Obamacare, people- including republican- love what it offers:

Coverage for people with preexisting diseases.

Young adults can stay on parents till 2026

Affordable health plans

In fact, a US treasury report says:

Nearly 1 in 7 American has used an ACA plan since 2024. So, when asked about the name “Obamacare” republican frown. But when they see its benefits, they smile- and sign up.

Public opinion: republican dislike the ACA name, not the features

KFF’s Audrey Kearny explains it well:

Republican rate the ACA as unfavorable, but love what it actually does

Even the CNBC financial advisor council says in states without Medicare expansion, ACA Plans become essential for low-income republican families.

Will GOP leaders pull the plug on their own people?

Right now, the U.S. senate is holding hot discussions. The GOP wants to pass this bill by 4th of July. But the big question is. Will they go ahead with cut that will hurt their own supporters?

Republican votes may not like Obamacare as a word. But the truth is, they’re using it, relying on it, and benefitting from it- a lot more than anyone thought. This isn’t about politician now. It’s about real people, real families, and their healthcare. So, if the GOP cuts the ACA without a safety net, the pollical drama could get very real, very fast.